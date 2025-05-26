This actor's dedication to theatre came at a cost, he failed his 12th-grade exams due to neglecting academics, a decision he later regretted.

They say hard work never goes unrewarded, only delayed. In the ever-uncertain world of showbiz, there are artists who stand as living proof of this belief. Today, we’ll talk about one such star who once saw a dry spell of nearly 18 months before fate turned things around in the most iconic way.

In a candid chat with Dr. Priti on her YouTube channel, this actor, best known today for his beloved comic timing and endearing screen presence, opened up about his life’s philosophy, shaped by a profound quote from Harivansh Rai Bachchan: "Mann ho toh accha, mann ka na ho toh aur bhi accha."

We're talking about everyone's favourite Dilip Joshi.

From the very beginning, Dilip was passionate about acting. He actively participated in school plays and even won several awards. However, his dedication to theatre came at a cost, he failed his 12th-grade exams due to neglecting academics, a decision he later regretted. Wanting to build a stable future, he pursued a Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) and worked in a travel agency for five years, stepping away from his artistic ambitions.

But acting was never far from his heart. He eventually returned to the entertainment industry, picking up small roles, including appearances in Hum Sab Baraati (2004) and Khiladi 420. Still, success didn’t come easy. Before landing the role of Jethalal, Dilip Joshi went through a difficult 18-month phase of unemployment, despite having over two decades of experience.

It was during this low point that he embraced a life philosophy inspired by Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s words: “Mann ka ho toh accha, mann ka na ho toh aur bhi accha.” Instead of stressing over lost opportunities, he chose to go with the flow, a decision that led him to one of the most defining moments of his career.

When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came his way in 2008, it changed his life. As Jethalal, he became a household name, beloved by audiences across generations. His journey from academic failure and unemployment to nationwide fame is not just inspiring, it’s a testament to resilience, faith, and staying true to your passion.

Today, Dilip Joshi isn’t just a talented actor, he’s a reminder that sometimes, what doesn’t go our way is actually making way for something far greater.