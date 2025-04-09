Amit Bhatt aka holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (B.Com.) and currently lives in Mumbai with his family.

Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, the funny and wise father in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a much-loved character on Indian TV. His simple ways and witty lines have made him a favorite among viewers.

The role is played by Amit Bhatt, who was born on 19 August 1973. He has acted in many Hindi TV shows, but he is best known for playing Champaklal. The role is played by Amit Bhatt, who was born on 19 August 1973 and is currently 51 years old. He has acted in many Hindi TV shows, but he is best known for playing Champaklal.

Amit Bhatt is originally from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (B.Com.) and currently lives in Mumbai with his family. He is also a proud father of twin sons.

Before playing Champaklal Gada (Champak Chachaji) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Amit Bhatt appeared in several TV shows like Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, Funny Family.com, Gupshup Coffee Shop, and F.I.R. He also made a cameo appearance in the movie Loveyatri along with his twin sons.

Amit Bhatt started playing the role of Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008. At that time, he was just 35 years old, yet he convincingly played the elderly father of Jethalal, a character portrayed by Dilip Joshi, who is currently 56.

Dilip Joshi was born on 26 May 1968, and Amit Bhatt was born on 19 August 1973. This means Dilip Joshi is about 5 years older than Amit Bhatt in real life.

Despite this age gap, Amit Bhatt convincingly plays Champaklal Gada, the father of Dilip Joshi’s character, Jethalal, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He took on the role at just 35 years old in 2008, showcasing his strong acting skills by portraying a much older character with ease.