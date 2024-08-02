Meet superstar's son, Madhuri's co-star, who was compared to Dilip Kumar, quit films after flops; later became TV's king

This actor, who failed in Bollywood despite coming from an influential background, later quit films for TV.

Many star kids like Udya Chopra, Twinkle Khanna and others, quit film industry after delievering several flops. However, there is one of the star kids who quit films and became a star on television.

The actor we are talking about worked alongside Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Ajay Devgn and despite coming from a family of superstars, his career in Bollywood couldn't take off. After a number of flops, he decided to leave the industry. He is none other than Ayub Khan.

Ayub Khan is the son of Bollywood superstar Begum Para and Nasir Khan, who is the brother of Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar. The actor started his career with the film Mashooq, which failed to perform at the box office. His first success came with his third film Salaami. However, his next few films again flopped at the box office.

When Ayub began his acting journey in films, everyone would associate his mannerisms and body language with his uncle, the legendary late Dilip Kumar. Ayub says, “Yes, you cannot compare me to a legend like Dilip saab. I cannot match him. I have consciously tried to stay away from being recognized as someone who copies him. As mediocre, my performance might be, I should be known for my performance. I should be known for whatever little bit I can make. It’s so inspiring and addictive wanting to play a role the way he would have played. But I consciously tried to stay away from it.”

Ayub Khan starred in several Bollywood films including Mela, Dil Chahta Hai, Mrityudand, Khilona, Gangaajal, LOC Kargil, Jaane Jigar, and more, however, most of the films failed at the box office and some of them were average grossers. There was a time when the actor failed to give a single hit in 13 years and gave 19 flops in this period.

After this, he shifted his focus to television. He made his debut in the TV series Mahabharata as Abhimanyu's son. Later went on to star in TV shows like Karishma, Sahib Biwi Gulam, Indira Calling, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, and more. However, it was his role as Jogi Thakur in Uttaran that made him a star on television. The show was one of the most successful and longest-running shows on television. He then starred in shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more.

However, despite getting fame and becoming a household name, the actor revealed in an interview that during the lockdown, he was on his last pennies as he hadn't had work for 1.5 years. He expressed how it would have been difficult for him if the lockdown had been extended. He was last seen in the show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

