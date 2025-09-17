Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Sunil Grover's lesser-known wife, stays away from limelight, has net worth of crores, she's responsible for..., works as...

We all know the funnyman of Indian television, Sunil Grover. Today, we will discuss his wife, Aarti Grover, who isn't in the limelight but is equally rich and proficient in her professional world.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

Meet Sunil Grover's lesser-known wife, stays away from limelight, has net worth of crores, she's responsible for..., works as...
    Sunil Grover, best known for his characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, has always kept his personal life private. His wife, Aarti Grover, is not from the entertainment world but is an interior designer by profession. She is known for her simplicity, avoids media attention, and is not active on social media. Aarti has even designed the couple’s family home in Mumbai, reflecting her creativity and professional skills.

    Unlike her husband, who thrives in front of the camera, Aarti prefers a quiet life, staying away from parties and glamour. Though often spotted with Sunil at rare public appearances, she maintains a low profile and focuses on her career.

    While her exact income details are not public, as a professional interior designer, Aarti Grover is financially independent and continues to work in her field. As per a few media reports, Aarti has an estimated net worth of Rs 21 crore, earned through films, television, OTT shows, brand endorsements, and live performances. Together, Sunil and Aarti balance their worlds — his in entertainment and hers in design — while keeping their family life simple and grounded.

