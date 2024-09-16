Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

This actress, who once earned just Rs 50, now charges Rs 3 lakh per episode.

There are seeveral actors who started their careers in films, however, left the industry for television and gained success there. One such actress, who left films due to the casting couch, became a top star on television and now rules on the small screen.

The actress we are talking about started working at 8, she used to earn just Rs 50, however, now she charges Rs 3 lakh per episode. She is none other than Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Anil Ganguly. The actress started her career in films as a child artiste in her father's film Saaheb when she was just 8 years old. She worked in several Bollywood films as a child including Mera Yaar Mera Dushman.

However, there was a time when her family faced a financial crunch. Her father had lost all his money after making a few duds including Dharmendra-starrer Dushman Devta. Due to the absence of corporate systems, the filmmaker used his personal assets to complete his film. The actress then started theatre, and would often walk 15 km to save money. She revealed in an interview with Mashabale India, "My first play, Atmakatha, at Prithvi Theatre was produced by Dinesh Thakur. I was paid Rs 50 for the play and sometimes I also used to get a samosa. It was a lot of money."

The actress tried her luck in Bollywood after she grew up with the films Do Ankhen Barah Hath, and Angaara, however, both of them failed at the box office. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly opened up on the reason for leaving films and said, "'I didn't do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point in time. Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family."

She made her TV debut with the show Sukanya, which was aired in the year 2000, but Ganguly got her big break playing Dr. Simran Chopra in the 2003 medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She further became a household name with her show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai wherein she played the role of Monisha, which is still loved by the audience.

After this, there was no looking back for the actress. She then starred in several hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali, Ek Packet Umeed, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. The actress is currently seen in the hit TV show Anupamaa. The show has made her the highest-paid actress on television. According to reports, she charges Rs 3 lakh per episode making her the top actress on the small screen.

