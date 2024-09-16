Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

This actress, who once earned just Rs 50, now charges Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:46 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…
Rupali Ganguly
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

There are seeveral actors who started their careers in films, however, left the industry for television and gained success there. One such actress, who left films due to the casting couch, became a top star on television and now rules on the small screen. 

The actress we are talking about started working at 8, she used to earn just Rs 50, however, now she charges Rs 3 lakh per episode. She is none other than Rupali Ganguly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Anil Ganguly. The actress started her career in films as a child artiste in her father's film Saaheb when she was just 8 years old. She worked in several Bollywood films as a child including Mera Yaar Mera Dushman. 

However, there was a time when her family faced a financial crunch. Her father had lost all his money after making a few duds including Dharmendra-starrer Dushman Devta. Due to the absence of corporate systems, the filmmaker used his personal assets to complete his film. The actress then started theatre, and would often walk 15 km to save money. She revealed in an interview with Mashabale India, "My first play, Atmakatha, at Prithvi Theatre was produced by Dinesh Thakur. I was paid Rs 50 for the play and sometimes I also used to get a samosa. It was a lot of money." 

The actress tried her luck in Bollywood after she grew up with the films Do Ankhen Barah Hath, and Angaara, however, both of them failed at the box office. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly opened up on the reason for leaving films and said, "'I didn't do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point in time. Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family."

She made her TV debut with the show Sukanya, which was aired in the year 2000, but Ganguly got her big break playing Dr. Simran Chopra in the 2003 medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She further became a household name with her show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai wherein she played the role of Monisha, which is still loved by the audience.

After this, there was no looking back for the actress. She then starred in several hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali, Ek Packet Umeed, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. The actress is currently seen in the hit TV show Anupamaa. The show has made her the highest-paid actress on television. According to reports, she charges Rs 3 lakh per episode making her the top actress on the small screen. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why

Earth to get new 'mini-moon' for 2 months as asteroid 2024 PT5 makes rare orbit

Earth to get new 'mini-moon' for 2 months as asteroid 2024 PT5 makes rare orbit

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement