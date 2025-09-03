Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..

Smriti Irani's daughter, Zoish Irani, is a successful entrepreneur who scored 91% in 12th grade and holds a black belt in karate. We will explore her journey through her rare photos.

Smriti Irani, a well-known name in television and politics, returned to TV as Tulsi once again with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. In the popular drama, Tulsi and Mihir's daughter Pari is attracting the attention of the audience. But have you seen Tulsi, i.e. Smriti Irani's daughter, who is 22 years old? At the same time, Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani keep sharing her pictures, which keep getting a lot of love from the fans.

Zoish Irani: The 22-year-old entrepreneur

Smriti and her husband, businessman Zubin Irani's daughter, is Zoish Irani. Born on 22 September 2003 in Mumbai, Zoish has made a different identity. If reports are to be believed, 22-year-old Zoish runs 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar' in Goa. Zoish, who has won the black belt, has turned her passion for cooking into a career at an early age. After scoring 82 percent marks in the CBSE 10th board exam in 2019, she chose Culinary Arts.

The scholar Zoish Irani, who earned a mention in the Limca Book of Records

In 2022, Smriti also shared the achievement of Zoish completing 12th with 91% marks. Zoish is not only a topper in studies, but is also an expert in Karate. She is the second Dan Black Belt and has won many medals at the national and international levels. Zoish is also included in the Limca Book of Records. At the same time, mother Smriti herself praises it through social media. Smriti often shares pictures with Zoish and her brother Johar.

About Smriti Irani's personal life

Let us tell you, Smriti Irani got married in 2001. In the same year, she became the mother of a son, Johar, with husband Zubin Irani. Before this, Zubin Irani was first married to Mona Irani, with whom he has a daughter, Shanail. Recently, Smriti Irani was also seen handling all the responsibilities at Shanail's wedding.