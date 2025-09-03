Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...

'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match

Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country

Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'

Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'

'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..

Smriti Irani's daughter, Zoish Irani, is a successful entrepreneur who scored 91% in 12th grade and holds a black belt in karate. We will explore her journey through her rare photos.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 09:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..
Smriti Irani with Zoish Irani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Smriti Irani, a well-known name in television and politics, returned to TV as Tulsi once again with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. In the popular drama, Tulsi and Mihir's daughter Pari is attracting the attention of the audience. But have you seen Tulsi, i.e. Smriti Irani's daughter, who is 22 years old? At the same time, Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani keep sharing her pictures, which keep getting a lot of love from the fans.

image

Zoish Irani: The 22-year-old entrepreneur 

Smriti and her husband, businessman Zubin Irani's daughter, is Zoish Irani. Born on 22 September 2003 in Mumbai, Zoish has made a different identity. If reports are to be believed, 22-year-old Zoish runs 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar' in Goa. Zoish, who has won the black belt, has turned her passion for cooking into a career at an early age. After scoring 82 percent marks in the CBSE 10th board exam in 2019, she chose Culinary Arts.

image

The scholar Zoish Irani, who earned a mention in the Limca Book of Records

In 2022, Smriti also shared the achievement of Zoish completing 12th with 91% marks. Zoish is not only a topper in studies, but is also an expert in Karate. She is the second Dan Black Belt and has won many medals at the national and international levels. Zoish is also included in the Limca Book of Records. At the same time, mother Smriti herself praises it through social media. Smriti often shares pictures with Zoish and her brother Johar.

image

About Smriti Irani's personal life

Let us tell you, Smriti Irani got married in 2001. In the same year, she became the mother of a son, Johar, with husband Zubin Irani. Before this, Zubin Irani was first married to Mona Irani, with whom he has a daughter, Shanail. Recently, Smriti Irani was also seen handling all the responsibilities at Shanail's wedding.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason
Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore
Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...
Meet woman, also know as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2%
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket
Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals
Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to sh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE