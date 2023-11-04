Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

Meet the newest shark of Shark Tank India who heads a Rs 1 lakh crore mutual fund company. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm

Recently, Shark Tank India unveiled the name of their newest shark in the new promo. OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, and Inshort’s Azar Iqbal, now, Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta is all set to join as the new shark.

Shark Tank India's new shark, Radhika Gupta, is one of India's youngest CEOs, who heads Rs 1 lakh crore company, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Radhika was born in Pakistan where she had complications at birth and she ended up with a broken neck which she describes as a "weird tilt" to her head. She is known as ‘the girl with the broken neck.”

She is a graduate of the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics (Concentrations in Finance and Management) from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School in 2005.

Radhika Gupta once revealed in an interview with Humans Of Bombay that she was bullied at school for her Indian accent and crooked neck and faced a number of rejections before climbing up the ladder of becoming a CEO.

She said, “I was born with a crooked neck. If that wasn’t enough to single me out–I was always the new kid in the school; dad was a diplomat. I lived in Pakistan, New York, & Delhi before I arrived in Nigeria. My Indian accent was judged; they named me ‘Apu’, a character from The Simpsons. And they compared me to my mom, who worked at my school. She’s a stunning woman, & people always told me how ugly I looked in comparison; my confidence plummeted."

She added that she attempted suicide at the age of 22 and said, “I’d bury my insecurities... At 22, when I got my 7th job rejection, I looked out the window & said, ‘I’ll jump.’ My friend called for help! I was wheeled into a psychiatric ward, & diagnosed as depressed. The only reason they let me go was because I said, ‘I have a job interview–it’s my only shot.”

At 25, she moved to India and started her own asset management firm with her husband and friend. She added, “A few years later, our company was acquired by Edelweiss MF—I climbed the corporate ladder. I became a saree in a room full of suits & I wanted to raise my hand for opportunities. Yet, when talk of hiring a new CEO at Edelweiss MF began, I hesitated, but my husband encouraged me, ‘You’re the best person for the job.”

At 33, Radhika Gupta became one of the youngest CEO’s of the country. According to Mint, “Radhika joined Edelweiss Asset Management Co. as chief executive officer in 2017. At the time, the fund house had assets of ₹9,128 crore. This figure has grown to ₹1,01,406 crore in January 2023.”

Meanwhile, Radhika Gupta will now be seen in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India as a shark along with the existing sharks Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peeyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal. The new season of the show will stream on Sony Liv soon.

