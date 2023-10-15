Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Five students of Class 11 booked for assaulting, molesting classmate in Noida school

AFG vs ENG: Afghanistan register historic win over England in World Cup, fans react with hilarious memes

Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Ankita Lokhande takes pheras with Vicky Jain as they enter Salman Khan's show

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Wordle 849 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 16

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Five students of Class 11 booked for assaulting, molesting classmate in Noida school

AFG vs ENG: Afghanistan register historic win over England in World Cup, fans react with hilarious memes

Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Ankita Lokhande takes pheras with Vicky Jain as they enter Salman Khan's show

7 Alternatives of wheat flour

10 lower back stretches to reduce pain, improve mobility

7 Ways to naturally reduce anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Ankita Lokhande takes pheras with Vicky Jain as they enter Salman Khan's show

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Sana Raees Khan, a criminal lawyer who was part of the Aryan Khan drugs case, has entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 15. The latest season of the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered eyeballs yet again woth ots coiterie of atrangi contestants. Among them are celebs, TV stars, former journalists and one rather unusual name – Sana Raees Khan, a criminal lawyer. If one is wondering what a lawyer is doing in the Bigg Boss house, it is because Sana has connections with arguably one of the biggest legal battles Bollywood has seen in the last few years – the arrest of Aryan Khan.

Who is Sana Raees Khan?

Sana Raees Khan is a criminal lawyer from Mumbai, who argues cases in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Somewhat popular on Instagram, Sana had 47,000 followers on the platform before her debut on Bigg Boss (although that figure is likely to grow now). On her Instagram, Sana routinely shares news clippings of her achievements in some of the cases she handles and also some glimpses of her personal life. Her Instagram bio simply reads: “Advocate High Court & Supreme Court.”

Sana Raees Khan’s connection with Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with six others from a cruise off the coast of Mumbai in 2021. As per a Times of India report, Sana Raees Khan had represented Avin Sahu, one of the co-accused in the case. Avin was one of the first to get bail in the case. In the court, Sana had argued that Avin and Aryan did not have drugs on their person when taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Eventually, this point proved crucial in helping her client get bail and later was used by Aryan’s defence as well.

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Sana Raees Khan, so far, Jigna Vohra, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, and Navid Sole have also entered the Bigg Boss house. This year, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two new concepts – access to phone and a therapy room.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Solar Eclipse 2023 on October 14: Will it be visible in India? Date, time

Hamas militants blocking evacuation of civilians as Israel prepares to launch deadly land-water-air attack

NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson guide new Zealand to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh

Why are brain strokes rising among Indians, and what to do about it?

Navratri 2023 fasting: Diabetic? Tips to keep your blood sugar levels under control

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE