Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Sana Raees Khan, a criminal lawyer who was part of the Aryan Khan drugs case, has entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 15. The latest season of the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered eyeballs yet again woth ots coiterie of atrangi contestants. Among them are celebs, TV stars, former journalists and one rather unusual name – Sana Raees Khan, a criminal lawyer. If one is wondering what a lawyer is doing in the Bigg Boss house, it is because Sana has connections with arguably one of the biggest legal battles Bollywood has seen in the last few years – the arrest of Aryan Khan.

Who is Sana Raees Khan?

Sana Raees Khan is a criminal lawyer from Mumbai, who argues cases in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Somewhat popular on Instagram, Sana had 47,000 followers on the platform before her debut on Bigg Boss (although that figure is likely to grow now). On her Instagram, Sana routinely shares news clippings of her achievements in some of the cases she handles and also some glimpses of her personal life. Her Instagram bio simply reads: “Advocate High Court & Supreme Court.”

Sana Raees Khan’s connection with Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with six others from a cruise off the coast of Mumbai in 2021. As per a Times of India report, Sana Raees Khan had represented Avin Sahu, one of the co-accused in the case. Avin was one of the first to get bail in the case. In the court, Sana had argued that Avin and Aryan did not have drugs on their person when taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Eventually, this point proved crucial in helping her client get bail and later was used by Aryan’s defence as well.

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Sana Raees Khan, so far, Jigna Vohra, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, and Navid Sole have also entered the Bigg Boss house. This year, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two new concepts – access to phone and a therapy room.