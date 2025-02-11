Samay Raina is a stand-up comedian who became widely known after winning the second season of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan in 2019.

Ranveer Allahabadia found himself in a major controversy due to his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Multiple complaints have been filed in Mumbai against Ranveer, Samay, and Apoorva Mukhija who were on the show's panel, over the use of abusive language.

Who is Samay Raina?

Samay Raina is a stand-up comedian who became widely known after winning the second season of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan in 2019.

Samay Raina, who has a degree in print engineering, discovered his true passion in stand-up comedy. He is best known for his unhinged, often ‘dark’ comedy style, which can sometimes make people uncomfortable.

During the pandemic, Samay built a huge subscriber base on YouTube by hosting and streaming chess games. His unique combination of skillful gameplay and humor quickly won over fans, making his streams highly popular.

Samay Raina has gained massive popularity, with 7.36 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and six million followers on Instagram, making him one of the leading stand-up comedians in India today.

Early life and education:

Samay Raina was born in Jammu, in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, into a conservative Kashmiri Pandit family. He initially enrolled in a print engineering course at PVG's COET in Pune, Maharashtra, which he later described as a waste of time. Instead, he began participating in open mic events and eventually became a regular in the local comedy scene.

Founder of India's Got Latent

Samay Raina is the founder of YouTube show India’s Got Latent, a comedic twist on the well-known India’s Got Talent. In his show, contestants from across the country take the stage to show off their talents—or sometimes their lack of it. After their performances, the judges, including Samay and his guest panelists, put them through a humorous and critical questioning session.

Multiple police cases have been filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others due to controversial comments made on Samay’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The show has faced massive backlash, with accusations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions.

Controversy:

During his appearance on India’s Got Latent, social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia asked a highly inappropriate question to a contestant, which sparked a huge uproar. He asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

As a result, multiple police complaints were filed against him. Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra have since written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the state women's commission, stating that the remarks made on the show disrespected women and must lead to action.