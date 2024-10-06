Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Here's all you need to know about 'TV ka beta' Shehzada Dhami, who was sacked from a hit show.

A house that can bring influencers, Bollywood stars, Television stars, and common people, all under one roof is the Bigg Boss house. The reality show is back with its eighteenth season to entertain the fans and one of the contestants who is going to compete for the trophy is the TV star Shehzada Dhami.

Who is Shehzada Dhami?

Shehzadi Dhami is a popular television actor who grabbed headlines after he was sacked from the hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor made his acting debut in 2020 with Star Plus's fantasy drama series Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, where he played Rehan Khan.

After this, the actor was seen in the television show Choti Sarrdaarni wherein he played the role of Paramjeet Param Singh Gill. However, he soon quit the show and was replaced by another actor. He then played the lead role in Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun opposite Krishna Mukherjee. The show gained him immense recognition after which he bagged one of the longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor played the lead role in the show, and fans loved his performance and chemistry with Samridhii Shukla, however, luck was not on his side this time, and Shehzada Dhami was sacked from the show by the producers citing an 'attitude problem'. Now, during the premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada Dhami put his side infront of the audience and said that the producer of the show shouted at him infront of everyone on the set, he was humiliated and insulted by him. He even claimed that had it happened to someone else, he/she would have taken his life.

In an interview with Times Now, Ranjan Shahi had said that Shehzada wanted to be called 'Sir' on the sets. He added that the unpleasantness on the sets with Shehzada was reached when one fine day, Shehzada demanded that the makers choose between him and Shahi's senior assistant. The assistant in question had gone to call Shehzada for the shot, but Shehzada turned up late to face cameras. When asked, he said that Shahi's assistant had not come over to inform him. This did not go down well with Shahi because he knew the assistant, who he had been working with for 20 years, was not the one to shirk away from his duty. Shehzada immediately said that he would stay in the show only if the assistant was asked to leave. Shahi chose to not go with Shehzada's outburst and felt that the water had reached the neck.

Meanwhile, Shehzada Dhami seems to be a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 18 and fans are rooting for him to win the show. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 will air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on weekends. The show also has Shilpa Shirodkar, Muskan Bamne, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and others who will be competing for the trophy.

