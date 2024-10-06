Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, lead series 1-0

Who is Bigg Boss 18's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga? BJP leader, infamous for his controversial tweets, was arrested when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Here's all you need to know about 'TV ka beta' Shehzada Dhami, who was sacked from a hit show.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...
Shehzada Dhami
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A house that can bring influencers, Bollywood stars, Television stars, and common people, all under one roof is the Bigg Boss house. The reality show is back with its eighteenth season to entertain the fans and one of the contestants who is going to compete for the trophy is the TV star Shehzada Dhami.

Who is Shehzada Dhami? 
Shehzadi Dhami is a popular television actor who grabbed headlines after he was sacked from the hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor made his acting debut in 2020 with Star Plus's fantasy drama series Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, where he played Rehan Khan. 

After this, the actor was seen in the television show Choti Sarrdaarni wherein he played the role of Paramjeet Param Singh Gill. However, he soon quit the show and was replaced by another actor. He then played the lead role in Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun opposite Krishna Mukherjee. The show gained him immense recognition after which he bagged one of the longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor played the lead role in the show, and fans loved his performance and chemistry with Samridhii Shukla, however, luck was not on his side this time, and Shehzada Dhami was sacked from the show by the producers citing an 'attitude problem'. Now, during the premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada Dhami put his side infront of the audience and said that the producer of the show shouted at him infront of everyone on the set, he was humiliated and insulted by him. He even claimed that had it happened to someone else, he/she would have taken his life. 

In an interview with Times Now, Ranjan Shahi had said that Shehzada wanted to be called 'Sir' on the sets. He added that the unpleasantness on the sets with Shehzada was reached when one fine day, Shehzada demanded that the makers choose between him and Shahi's senior assistant. The assistant in question had gone to call Shehzada for the shot, but Shehzada turned up late to face cameras. When asked, he said that Shahi's assistant had not come over to inform him. This did not go down well with Shahi because he knew the assistant, who he had been working with for 20 years, was not the one to shirk away from his duty. Shehzada immediately said that he would stay in the show only if the assistant was asked to leave. Shahi chose to not go with Shehzada's outburst and felt that the water had reached the neck.

Meanwhile, Shehzada Dhami seems to be a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 18 and fans are rooting for him to win the show. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 will air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on weekends. The show also has Shilpa Shirodkar, Muskan Bamne, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and others who will be competing for the trophy. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement