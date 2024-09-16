Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Sakshi Chopra, a singer, has been offered Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT several times over the last four years

Bigg Boss is easily the most popular and watched TV show in India currently. The TRPs are proof of that. Most celebrities, major or minor, clamour to be on the show because of the boost in fame it gives to them. It has known to help careers. So it is surprising when you hear of an artiste who has refused to appear on the show, not once or twice but four times.

The woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times

Perhaps refused or rejected would be a twist but Sakshi Chopra, the singer, has been approached to participated in Bigg Boss each time in the last four years. However, Chopra has not been able to say yes to appearing on the Salman Khan-hosted show so far. As per sources, for the past four years, Sakshi Chopra has been invited to join Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT. Each time, she has had to decline due to prior commitments, including the release of new music.

Will Sakshi Chopra finally appear on Bigg Boss?

But 2024 may be the year when the streak gets broken. This year, however, the opportunity is here once more, and Sakshi is once again in the spotlight, making fans hopeful that this will be the perfect moment for her to step into the Bigg Boss house. Sources claim that the singer is in talks with the show’s makers even though nothing has been finalised so far.

Who is Sakshi Chopra?

A singer and fashionista with a sizable social media following, Sakshi Chopra has an impressive lineage when it comes to her standing in the entertainment industry. She is the great-granddaughter of of the legendary producer Ramanand Sagar, who was the creator of Ramayana, the most-watched television show in the history of India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.