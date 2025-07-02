Meet Ram Kapoor's daughter Sia Kapoor, lost 38 kgs, scored 97% in ICSE exams, will leave India for further studies in...

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, who fell in love on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and got married in 2003, welcomed their daughter Sia Kapoor in 2006 and son Aks Kapoor in 2009.

Popular TV actors Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show Ghar Ek Mandir, which aired on Sony TV from 2000 to 2002. After dating for two years, Ram and Gautami tied the knot with each other in 2003. They welcomed their daughter Sia Kapoor in 2006 and son Aks Kapoor in 2009. Sia and Aks are unlike star kids and maintain a low profile, but they sometimes also make headlines.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Ram Kapoor's home for her YouTube vlog. In the video, Ram proudly shared that her daughter Sia Kapoor has scored 97% in the ICSE board exams and will now head to Columbia University for her further studies. He quipped, "I got 47%. How can she be in Ivy League, how could she be my daughter?", to which Farah hilariously replied, "Tune kya khaake isko paida kiya hai (What did you eat before having her)?".

Sia had earlier made headlines for her amazing weight transformation when she lost 38 kgs, and also inspired her father Ram to begin his weight loss journey. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Gautami said, "What really pushed Ram was Sia. She began her weight loss journey before he did, and it truly motivated him. He saw what was possible through her determination."

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor recently revealed the secret behind the wealth of TV stars. Talking to Humans of Bombay, the Udaan actor said, "When you make it to the top like Ronit Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, and me, and you are sensible, then you have made enough for your three-four generations. I know Ronit and Sakshi have done this, and they are set for four generations. I started with 1500 a month and lived off Gautami's income for some time after the marriage. For the next 15–20 years, I made a salary cheque of a ridiculously high amount. If you are sensible with your investments, you are set. Television is a dog's life; if you make it, then it's fine."

