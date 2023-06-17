Meet Puneet Superstar aka Lord Puneet, social media star who is already declared ‘public winner’ of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Meet Puneet Superstar who is declared 'public winner' of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing attention since Salman Khan has been announced as the host of this season. Fans are super curious to know the names of the contestants. One of the names that is rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss is Puneet Superstar.

Who is Puneet Superstar?

Puneet Kumar or Puneet Superstar also known as Lord Puneet is a social media influencer who is shot to fame after his video of yelling while riding as a pillion on a bike went viral on social media.

Puneet Kumar education

In an interview, Puneet Superstar revealed that he couldn’t finish his schooling because he didn’t have money to pay the fees. He told that his teachers didn’t allow him to take the 12th class exam because he was unable to pay the fees of his school.

Puneet Superstar Professional Career

Puneet Superstar started making videos on Tiktok in 2019. He got famous for his comedy videos and one of his videos also gained the attention of Bollywood celebrities in which he was seen crying and saying, “Apne maa baap ke tukdo pe palke so jaunga.” However, after the ban of Tiktok in 2020, he transitioned to making reels on Instagram and even started his own Youtube Channel Puneet Superstar in 2022. He has around 118K followers on YouTube.

He is not only known for his funny videos but also for his charitable work. The social media influencer reportedly uses 90% of the income to feed underprivileged people and children. The social media influencer is now reportedly going to entertain the audience in Salman Khan’s show on OTT.

He has several accounts on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following with thousands of followers. His videos became a source of memes on social media and is known for making videos on emotional outbursts over the daily frustrations in our lives have resonated with audiences.

As soon as the reports of him entering Bigg Boss OTT surfaced online, Netizens have already declared them a winner on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the tweets-

Meet Puneet Superstar, a true inspiration! From humble beginnings, Puneet's generosity knows no bounds, as he selflessly donates 90% of his earnings to feed the underprivileged.he is coming to big boss house. lets support the real hero..#puneetarmy

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and the winner of the first-ever season was Divya Agarwal. Now, Salman Khan is the new host for the second season and Sunny Leone is going to return to Bigg Boss with the show. The show will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.