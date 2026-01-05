FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New additions in Shark Tank India Season 5 are Pratham Mittal (Masters' Union), Varun Alagh (Honasa Consumer), Mohit Yadav (Minimalist), Shaily Mehrotra (Fixderma India), Hardik Kothiya (Rayzon Solar) and Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo Aviation). The latest season begins on January 5, 2026.

Aman Wadhwa

Jan 05, 2026

Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...
Shark Tank India Season 5 new judge Pratham Mittal
Pratham Mittal, the newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, brings a fresh voice from the world of education-driven entrepreneurship to the popular reality show. As the founder of Masters’ Union and Tetr College of Business, Mittal has made a name for himself by challenging the conventions of traditional management education. His institutions are built around a practitioner-led, hands-on model, where learning goes beyond classrooms and students actively build and scale ventures while still studying. Pratham will appear in the show’s Campus Special episodes, focusing on encouraging student-led entrepreneurship.

Mittal’s educational background is deeply rooted in renowned global institutions. After schooling from Dehradun's The Doon School, he has studied Systems Engineering and Political Science from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and International Relations and Affairs from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He grew up in a family closely tied to education as his father, Dr. Ashok Mittal, serves as the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Punjab.

Before launching Masters’ Union and Tetr College, Mittal made his mark in the tech world with Outgrow, a SaaS platform whose interactive content tools were adopted by global brands such as Nike and Tesla. Through his ventures and investment activity, he has helped nurture a range of early-stage startups in sectors from consumer goods to technology. While his net worth hasn’t been publicly disclosed, his influence in the startup and education ecosystems is evident through the institutions he leads and the ventures he supports.

Who are the other 'sharks' in Shark Tank India 5?

Shark Tank India Season 5 features one of the broadest and most seasoned panels yet, blending returning veterans with new faces like Mittal. Season 5 sharks include long-standing investors such as Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Amit Jain (CarDekho), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal, Titan Capital) and Viraj Bahl (Veeba). New additions alongside Pratham Mittal are Varun Alagh (Honasa Consumer), Mohit Yadav (Minimalist), Shaily Mehrotra (Fixderma India), Hardik Kothiya (Rayzon Solar) and Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo Aviation), making for a diverse mix of expertise across tech, consumer goods, renewable energy and luxury travel.

The latest season of the business reality TV show will start airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV from January 5, 2026. Since its beginning in 2021, Shark Tank India has helped mainstream entrepreneurship by giving startups nationwide visibility, funding access, and direct mentorship from leading investors. It has also inspired young founders to pursue innovation by turning business ideas into prime-time conversation across India.

