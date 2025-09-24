Meet Mohit Tyagi: 'India's most celebrated teacher', will be played by Scam 2003's Gagan Dev Riar in.., he provides free education to 20 lakh students by..

Mohit Tyagi, better known to lakhs of students as MT Sir, is a celebrated educator who provides free education that has positively impacted more than 20 lakh students.

After the success of Kota Factory, another series is ready to hit OTT with an inspirational story. Sony LIV will bring its much-anticipated web series 13th on October 1, 2025. The show dives deep into India’s exam-preparation culture, focusing on the critical “drop year” after Class 12, when countless students dedicate themselves entirely to cracking the IIT-JEE.

13th is based on Mohit Tyagi, who is MT Sir?

At the heart of 13th lies the story of a mentor inspired by Mohit Tyagi, better known to lakhs of students as MT Sir. A celebrated educator, Tyagi has transformed the way competitive exam coaching is perceived by making high-quality Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics lessons freely available on YouTube. With over 2.2 million subscribers and more than 20 lakh students impacted, his approach has rivalled the expensive coaching institutes of Kota, making rigorous, world-class preparation accessible to students everywhere.

Over two decades, his methods—rooted in consistency and discipline—have produced many top ranks while proving that sustainable habits matter more than hype. Rejecting high-paying offers, Tyagi chose to dedicate his life to free education, creating not just a platform but a movement.

Who plays MT Sir in 13th?

The mentor’s role in 13th is brought to life by Scam 2003 actor Gagan Dev Riar, who embodies both inspiration and realism. The series explores the unfiltered journey of aspirants—late-night study sessions, repeated attempts, family sacrifices, financial challenges, and the psychological toll of high-stakes exams. It also humanises these students beyond their ranks, showing their dreams, anxieties, friendships, and resilience against overwhelming odds.

With 13th, Sony LIV aims to shed light on the aspirations and struggles of India’s youth while honouring Tyagi’s vision of education as empowerment rather than privilege. The show intends to spark a wider conversation around the meaning of success and the cost of ambition in today’s academic landscape. The series also stars Paresh Pahuja, Girija Oak Godbole, Pradnya Motghare, Abhishek Ranjan, Keshav Mehta, Jai Kishan, Ashish Raghav, Ajay Chakraborty and Rajendra Bhatia in key roles. Premiering on Sony LIV from October 1, 2025, 13th promises to be more than just a series—trying to be an honest portrayal of determination, hope, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.