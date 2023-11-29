Headlines

Meet Mayank, 12, youngest crorepati of KBC, his father is...

A program was also recently organised for Mayank and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also spoke to Mayank's family on the phone and congratulated them.

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Class 8 student, a 12-year-old named Mayank of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh created history in Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati as he became North India's first crorepati. The episode was part of the special KBC Juniors Week. 

Mayank, who hails from Mahendragarh, Haryana, was on Tuesday’s episode of KBC. Mayank surprised everyone by not using a single lifeline and winning Rs 3.2 lakh. He used his first lifeline for the Rs 12.5 lakh question.

Mayank's father Pradeep Kumar is a constable in Delhi Police, while his mother Babita is a housewife. Mayank, studying in RPS school, is only 12 years old. 

A program was also recently organised for Mayank and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also spoke to Mayank's family on the phone and congratulated them. 

On this achievement of Mayank, RPS Group Chairperson Dr Pavitra Rao, CEO Engineer Manish Rao, Principal Dr Kishore Tiwari, and the entire school management have congratulated him and wished him a bright future. He was welcomed upon reaching the school.

Pinkvilla quoted Mayank as saying that he feels extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to display his knowledge on KBC.

Mayank said, "To be the youngest contestant to win such a huge amount is a moment of pride for me and my family. We are big fans of the show and Bachchan Sir! I would also take this opportunity to thank my parents for their consistent guidance that helped me to play well and achieve the Rs 1 crore feat."

