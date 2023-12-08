Headlines

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: ‘It’s just that…’

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

5 worst buys by CSK in IPL history

Top 5 all-rounders in IPL history

Hindi movies, series shot at Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800-crore Pataudi Palace

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

Mohammed Aashiq beat Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak to win the MasterChef golden coat.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's popular culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has finally found its cooking champion, and Mohammed Aashiq become the winner. The winner was premiered on Friday, December 8, on Sony Liv. To claim the title, Aashiq beat Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak in the race. 

Who's Mohammed Aashiq? 

Mohammed hails from the coastal region of Mangalore, Karnataka. Before gracing the MasterChef India kitchen, Aashiq ran his juice shop named Kulukki Hub in his hometown. Mohammed is the sole breadwinner of the family and his love for the art of cooking, crafting unique recipes that delighted his patrons.

When Mohammed Aashiq lost MasterChef India Season 7

Before claiming the title of MasterChef India, he faced failure on the same platform. Aashiq participated in the seventh season of MasterChef India, but he couldn't clear the audition round. In MasterChef India 8, he got through the show with his special dish from Season 7, Fish Fry Mangalorean style. 

Mohammed Aashiq on his MasterChef journey

Shedding light on his remarkable journey, Mohammed Aashiq expressed, “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I've had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn't just mine; it's for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations." 

Mohammed Aashiq on judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra

Mohammed Aashiq praised the judges and said, "I owe immense gratitude to the judges- Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I've grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience." MasterChef India streaming on Sony Liv.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, know steps to check

IDF surrounds Hamas' chief's house, PM Netanyahu says 'only a matter of time until...'

Meet woman who was thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in world's biggest reality show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE