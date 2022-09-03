Search icon
Maniesh Paul attends Ganesh Chaturthi festival with daughter, internet reacts to amazing pics

Maniesh Paul recently appeared in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Credit: memebahisaab/Instagram

Popular anchor and actor Maniesh Paul won millions of hearts with his performances in several reality shows, award functions, and movies. He recently appeared in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

He recently made a public appearance with his family on Ganesh Chaturthi. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his beautiful daughter. Her videos are going viral on social media. One of the fan pages wrote, “areyy waah ... Manish paul nazar aaye with daughter for ganpati visarjan.”

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul is basking the praises for his performance in the latest dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo. Paul's character of Gurpreet Sharma brought major laughs, and this is his big comeback after 2016's Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Well, right from the movie's first trailer, Maniesh registered his presence. There are people who appreciated for being a part of this film. While there were a few industry insiders who are jealous and tried to mock him for bagging the film. 

During the promotional tour, Maniesh was also teased by Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek for signing the film. In The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil shared his view on Maniesh's addition to the film and joked, "Yeh Dharma ki film hai ki pichle janam ke karmo ka phal hai." Well, Paul has given an apt answer to such naysayers. While interacting with DNA, Maniesh added, "Kapil aur Krushna toh apne bhai hai, and they were just pulling my leg. Agar bhai humari tang nahi keechenge toh karega." Maniesh continued, "But haan I know there are people who think, 'yeh film isse kaisi mil gayi?' To them, I will say ki... angoor khate hai. Hum toh apna kaam karenge, apni mehnat karenge.. baki I don't get offended by such comments." 

 

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
