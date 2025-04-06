Indian Idol Season 15 has ended and the winner is here. Manasi Ghosh won the trophy and made everyone proud.

The wait is finally over as Indian Idol Season 15 has come to an end with Manasi Ghosh emerging as the winner. With her soulful voice and powerful performances, she impressed both the judges and the audience throughout the season. In the grand finale, she lifted the golden trophy and received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with a brand new car.

This season’s top six finalists included Manasi Ghosh, Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe, Priyangshu Dutta and Anirudh Suswaram. While Manasi claimed the top spot, Subhajit Chakraborty was announced as the first runner-up and Sneha Shankar became the second runner-up. Both runner-ups were awarded Rs 5 lakh each.

Indian Idol 15 started in October last year with auditions held in cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, Noida and Mumbai. Out of hundreds of participants, 16 contestants were selected to compete on the main stage. After several weeks of musical challenges and eliminations, six of them reached the finale.

The show was judged by celebrated music artists Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. Their mentorship and guidance helped the contestants polish their performances week after week. The show was hosted by the ever-energetic Aditya Narayan who kept the audience entertained with his charm.

The finale night turned into a grand celebration with appearances by actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, singer Mika Singh and the cast of the series Chamak. Their presence added extra excitement to the already thrilling event.

