Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Ramanand Sagar, who created beautiful stories on screen and became a television legend, had a humble background and belonged to a very ordinary family. His life was full of struggles in his childhood. Do you know that sometimes he sold soap to earn his living and sometimes worked as a peon?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Ramanand Sagar is the name who created such shows that people still talk about them even though many years have passed. Ramanand Sagar, who understands the screen beautifully and fits the character of the actor on the screen just by looking at him, has shaped the fortunes of many stars. He showed Arun Govil in the role of 'Ram' and made Deepika Chikhlia a god in every household by making her TV's 'Sita'. Even though Ramanand Sagar, who gave us many incomparable shows, is no more in this world, many people still remember him because of his work.

Ramanand Sagar, who created beautiful stories on screen and became a television legend, had a humble background and belonged to a very ordinary family. His life was full of struggles in his childhood. Do you know that sometimes he sold soap to earn his living and sometimes worked as a peon? 

How did Ramanand Sagar get his name?

Ramanand Sagar was born on December 29, 1917 in Lahore. His name at birth was Chandramouli Chopra. His grandfather came from Peshawar and settled in Kashmir with his family. Gradually he became the town councillor of the city. When Ramanand was 5 years old, his mother died. At a very young age, Ramanand Sagar was adopted by his childless maternal uncle. The maternal uncle adopted his nephew and then he changed his name from Chandramouli to Ramanand Sagar.

"My childhood was not easy even in my maternal uncle's house," Ramanand Sagar himself has said. 

Ramanand Sagar was very fond of reading and writing. He remained busy studying day and night. Ramanand sold soap to earn his living, worked as a helper in a goldsmith's shop, worked as a peon and even worked as a truck cleaner. "I was fond of reading and writing and I used to invest whatever I earned from this work in my studies," he said. 

Worked in Prithvi Theater

Ramanand Sagar has written 32 short stories, 4 stories, 1 novel, and 2 plays. He was also the editor of Punjab's well-known newspaper Daily Milap. This is how Ramanand Sagar first got recognition. He started his career as a clapper boy in films. Then, he worked as an assistant stage manager in Prithvi Theatre. The story and screenplay of Raj Kapoor's film Barsaat was written by Ramanand Sagar.

Ramanand Sagar received the Best Director Award for the 1968 film 'Ankhen'. In 1987, apart from films, Ramanand Sagar produced Ramayana and soon he started gaining fame among the people all over the world.

Ramanand made many shows for TV like 'Luv Kush', 'Alif Laila', 'Shri Krishna', 'Sai Baba', and 'Jai Ganga Maiya', which people like even today.

