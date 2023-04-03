Meet Karol G, Colombian singer viral on Indian Instagram for following Urfi Javed

Karol G-Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed's popularity has reached a new level. The Bigg Boss OTT star is an internet sensation, and now her unique identity has found international recognition too. Columbian singer Karol G is following Uorfi on Instagram, and she's the only Indian personality, Karol is following on any of her social media platforms.

As per media reports, there are rumours of Urfi's collaboration with Karol. The singer's recent activity has added more fuel to the speculations. Urfi even welcomed Not only that, but Urfi even welcomed Karol on Instagram, and shared her photo on her stories with love.

Here's Urfi's story

Who is Karol G

Carolina Giraldo Navarro aka Karol G is a popular Colombian singer and songwriter. Karol G is described as a reggaeton and Latin trap artist, but she has also experimented with a variety of other genres including reggae and sertanejo. Karol has also won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist (2018). She has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards and Lo Nuestro Awards. Karol has collaborated with famous artists like Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and J Balvin. Her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making Karol G became the first woman to achieve this feat with a Spanish-language album.

Urfi's DIY outfits and unique fashion statements have been widely discussed among netizens and even Bollywood celebs. A few weeks earlier, Kareena Kapoor praised Urfi Javed. in her recent interview calling the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress 'extremely brave and gutsy'. Speaking to Zoom TV Entertainment, the Heroine actress said, "I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Urfi reacted to Kareena's comment on Twitter and wrote, "Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me??? I’m ded! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?". Her tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform with several users congratulating her. On the work front, Uorfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.