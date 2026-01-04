FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India

US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'

Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket

After Venezuela, Colombia next? Trump warns president Gustavo Petro: 'Has to watch his...'

Meet Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up, arrested at Mumbai airport for this reason

Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's 'priceless' mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I felt like I was...'

BCB moves ICC, seeks relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches over security concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Rubio, Trump say...

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in dome

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Meet Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up, arrested at Mumbai airport for this reason

Jay Dudhane, who won MTV Splitsvilla 13 and finished as first runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, has been arrested in an alleged real estate scam. Read on to know the details.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 07:22 PM IST

Meet Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up, arrested at Mumbai airport for this reason
Jay Dudhane arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Reality TV personality and actor Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport on Sunday in connection with an alleged real estate scam. The arrest stems from an FIR filed by a retired engineer, who has accused Dudhane and four members of his family of cheating him of Rs 4.61 crore. According to the complaint, the complainant was induced into purchasing five commercial shops in Thane that were already mortgaged to a bank, police officials said.

    Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed that Jay Dudhane, a well-known fitness instructor and model, was taken into custody at the airport on Saturday. According to the FIR, Dudhane allegedly submitted forged documents to the victim, including a fake bank clearance letter and a counterfeit demand draft worth Rs 4.95 crore. The alleged fraud came to light after the bank issued a seizure notice for the property. Police have registered a case against Dudhane and four members of his family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of cheating and forgery, and further investigation is ongoing.

    Who is Jay Dudhane?

    Jay Dudhane became famous after winning the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 13 with Aditi Rajput in 2021. Later in the same year, he emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 after losing the Grand Finale to Marathi actor Vishal Nikam. Jay has also appeared in a few Marathi movies and serials, establishing himself as a recognisable presence in the regional entertainment industry. On the personal front, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Harshala Patil in December 2025.

    READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India
    ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches
    US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why
    US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture'
    JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'
    JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta on Border 2 comparisons with Border
    Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?
    Venezuela Crisis Explained:Socialist economy, domestic blunders or US sanctions?
    Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket
    Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in dome
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
    From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
    Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
    Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement