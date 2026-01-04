Meet Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up, arrested at Mumbai airport for this reason

Jay Dudhane, who won MTV Splitsvilla 13 and finished as first runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, has been arrested in an alleged real estate scam. Read on to know the details.

Reality TV personality and actor Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport on Sunday in connection with an alleged real estate scam. The arrest stems from an FIR filed by a retired engineer, who has accused Dudhane and four members of his family of cheating him of Rs 4.61 crore. According to the complaint, the complainant was induced into purchasing five commercial shops in Thane that were already mortgaged to a bank, police officials said.

Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed that Jay Dudhane, a well-known fitness instructor and model, was taken into custody at the airport on Saturday. According to the FIR, Dudhane allegedly submitted forged documents to the victim, including a fake bank clearance letter and a counterfeit demand draft worth Rs 4.95 crore. The alleged fraud came to light after the bank issued a seizure notice for the property. Police have registered a case against Dudhane and four members of his family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of cheating and forgery, and further investigation is ongoing.

Who is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane became famous after winning the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 13 with Aditi Rajput in 2021. Later in the same year, he emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 after losing the Grand Finale to Marathi actor Vishal Nikam. Jay has also appeared in a few Marathi movies and serials, establishing himself as a recognisable presence in the regional entertainment industry. On the personal front, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Harshala Patil in December 2025.

