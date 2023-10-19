Headlines

Meet highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17, not Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya, Munawar, Isha Malviya, Soniya Bansal

Popular TV star Ankita Lokhande is also a contestant in Bigg Boss 17 and she has entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Bigg Boss Season 17 started with much fanfare few days ago and the reality TV show is getting good TRPs. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again hosting the show and the show has some interesting contestants. Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss 17 will be a season of couples, but many single contestants are also a part of the show. Popular TV star Ankita Lokhande is also a contestant in the show and she has entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain. Some reports claimed that Ankita Lokhande is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17 but this is not the case. In this article, we will tell you the name of the contestant who is the top paid contestant of the show.

Mannara Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra is said to be the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18. According to reports, Mannara Chopra is earning Rs 15 lakh every week from the show.

Munawar Faruqui

Standup comedian Munawwar Faruqi, who enjoys a good fan following on social media, is reportedly earning Rs 7-8 lakh per week.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande's fee for this show is Rs 12 lakh per week, while her husband Vicky Jain is charging Rs 5 lakh per week, according to reports.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

TV star Aishwarya Sharma is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, while her husband Neil Bhatt is getting Rs 7 lakh per week.

Abhishek Kumar

Udariyaan star Abhishek Kumar is reportedly charging Rs 5 lakh per week.

Jigna Vora

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora is reportedly getting Rs 7 lakh per week from the show.

