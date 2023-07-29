Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

You do know Gehana Vasisth as an actress starring in erotica, but do you know that she was also a scholar and state-level sportsperson?

Actress Gehana Vasisth is popularly known for starring in the popular erotic series Gandii Baat. After ALT Balaji's show, Gehana gained popularity by starring in several erotic movies, and even directing a few. Before Gandii Baat, Gehana even worked in Telugu cinema and starred in several movies. However, a lot many people don't know that Vasisth hails from a highly-educated family background. She was a scholar and even a state-level sportsperson. Let's learn more about her.

Studious Gehana Vasisth

Hailing from Chattisgarh, Gehana's father was an officer in a coal mine, her mother was an MBBS doctor, her grandmother was a principal of a Convent School, and her maternal grandfather was a principal of Rani Durgavati University. Gehana's real name is Vandana Tiwari. The actress is an engineering graduate in Computer science. Gehana was good at studies and sports. She was even a national-level player in Volleyball. Gehana won a gold medal in Robotics, she was ranked 163rd in IIT-JEE (all over India), and she was also in NCC and Scouts and Guides.

When Gehana Vasisth faked death

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Gehana said that in MP Chattisgarh, families give more importance to a boy child than a girl child. Gehana was interested in studying, but her grandfather and other male members of the family restricted her studies.

Gehana wanted to travel for IIT Counselling, but she wasn't allowed. So, one day, she took a nylon rope, tied it to a ceiling fan, and hung herself. Vasisth's mom saw Gehana from a distance, and she ran to her room. Gehana had locked her room, so family members broke it down and found her hanging to the rope by her neck. Gehana was rescued, but she cried, pleading with her parents to support her in her studies. Finally, she managed to convince her family and went to Bhopal for engineering.

How Gehana Vasisth got into acting

While studying engineering, Gehana decided not to take any help from her father, and she started doing modelling assignments to support her academics. Through modelling assignments, Gehana got a chance to come to Mumbai. After a few stints in television shows, Gehana focused on her career in Telugu movies.

Gehana was threatened to do Gandii Baat?

By 2017, the boom of OTT happened, and Gehana got an offer to star in a bold series. In the same interview, Gehana said that a casting agent-named Neha called him for the narration of Gandii Baat, and after hearing the script, Gehana told Neha that isn't comfortable doing the series. Gehana further added that Neha threatened her saying that if she refused to do this show, she won't be getting any other Balaji shows. "Neha tumne kaha tha ki agar main yeh show nahi karungi, toh main tumhe kabhi kaam nahi dogi." Thus, Gehana agreed to the show. After Gandii Baat, Gehana went on to star in other bold series.