After Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee, Edin Rose will now be joining Bigg Boss 18 as the third wildcard contestant.

Bigg Boss 18 will soon become spicier as the makers have decided to add another wildcard contestant. As per the ETimes report, model and actress Edin Rose will soon be joining the Salman Khan-hosted show. As per the report, Edin will be the third wildcard contestant after Spilitsvilla contestants, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor.

Edin Rose to participate in Bigg Boss 18?

The portal quoted a source closer to production who confirmed her participation. "We aim to keep the excitement alive inside the house by adding new elements at regular intervals. Bringing Edin Rose into the mix is part of our strategy to not only stir things up but also infuse some glamour into the show."

Who is Edin Rose?

Born in Dubai, Edin moved to India around 2020. The passion for acting encouraged her to take the big step and relocate to another location. After the struggle of three years, Edin finally landed a work opportunity with Telugu superstar Ravi Teja. Edin was part of a special dance number in Ravanasura. Edin's stint with Ravi gave her the perfect platform among the masses. Edin has been quiet on social media. The actress regularly posts her hot pictures and videos for her 691K followers, keeping them entertained and bewitched by her beauty.

About Bigg Boss 18

Currently, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Tajinder Singh Bagga have kept the audience entertained. The fans love Rajat's fights with Chahat, Vivian, and Avinash Mishra. Even Chum Darang and Sara Arfeen Khan are being watched by the masses. With Edin Rose, Bigg Boss 18 will have its third wild card entrant after Digvijay and Kashish. Bigg Boss 18 is airing on Colors. The audience can watch 24/7 footage on JioCinema.

