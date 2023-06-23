Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve; ace footballer, dentist-turned-actress

A photo of Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started last week, and it continues to maintain substantial buzz on the internet. Right from Salman Khan as the host to the unfiltered nature of the content to the contestants' line-ups, multiple factors are in the favour of the show. Speaking about the contestants, we have with us an actress, who was originally a practising dentist, and then she took another profession, before joining the glamour industry- Bebika Dhurve.

Bebika Dhurve's family background

Bebika hails from a Maharashtrian family, and she has five sisters. Bebika's father is Shriram Dhurve, who is an astrologer by profession.

When did Bebika start to learn cooking?

Inside BB house, Bebika's cooking skills have been appreciated by all. It's an interesting fact that Bebika is profound in handling household chores. Reportedly, Bebika started to learn cooking at the of 10. In an interview, Bebika revealed that she used to make 40 rotis in the morning and evening for the large family.

Sports lover Bebika Dhurve

Bebika is fond of football, and she has even shown her ace skills in the game during her school days. In an interview, Bebika revealed that she has won an interstate football match, and the win was rewarded with pocket money from her parents.

Bebika Dhurve was a dentist and then an astrologer

Bebika started her professional career as a dentist. After graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science, Bengaluru, she started practising as a dentist. Later on, she decided to continue the legacy of her father, and she moved to Astrology. Bebika is an expert in face reading, and palm reading and her skills were even discussed in the show.

Bebika Dhurve's television stint

Bebika soon realised that her calling is facing the camera. Thus she made her debut in television by playing Devika Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi (2021). However, her stint with the show ended quickly, as she faced disagreements with her co-stars.

Bebika Dhurve's interesting take on body transformation

Bebika has struggled in making an impression on television as she was type-casted as a curvaceous plump girl. In an interview with the Times of India, Bebika said that when she was in a serious relationship, she was in size-zero shape. She told that relationship makes her stressed, and she loses weight. However, after they broke up, Bebika started focusing on loving herself, and she got her weight back. Bebika is currently competing with Akansha Puri, Cyrus Brocha, Jad Hadid, and others at Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.