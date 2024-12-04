Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Avinash was rumoured to be dating Bhavika. While the duo never confirmed their relationship, they grabbed eyeballs with their public appearances together.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been grabbing attention for their closeness in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Fans are rooting for their relationship. However, they have maintained a friendship despite host Salman Khan and other housemates pulling their legs. In the upcoming episode, journalists will be seen digging into Mishra’s relationship status, leaving fans wondering if they are talking about his rumoured girlfriend Bhavika Sharma.

Who is Bhavika Sharma?

Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Avinash was rumoured to be dating Bhavika. While the duo never confirmed their relationship, they grabbed eyeballs with their public appearances together. Just like Avinash, Bhavika is also a television actor who is known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She made her acting debut with Parvarrish-Season 2 in 2015. Later, she appeared in Jiji Maa (2017), before earning recognition with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. She was briefly seen as Constable Santosh Sharma in the Sab TV show Maddam Sir.

A close friend of Avinash and Bhavika claimed that the duo is indeed dating each other. However, they desire to keep it discreet. He added that the rumoured couple has decided to decline the rumours hitting the headlines.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s close bond

Avinash and Eisha’s closeness has left fans shipping for them. In the recent episode, Avinash dedicated the song 'I love you' to Eisha, and the latter couldn’t control but blush. The two have also shared emotional moments where Avinash asked her to promise him that they would never fight. Avinash also confessed his feelings for Eisha, but she friendzoned him. He said, “I am worried about us, Please don’t say like this. I am shaking inside. This has never happened to me. Please don’t do that. I really genuinely feel for you. If you want to say that, say that now.” But Eisha replied, “No, we are really good friends, that’s it!”