Television

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Here's all you need to know about the controversial influencer Rajat Dalal who will compete in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 10:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

As Bigg Boss 18 premieres today, the excitement among the fans to see how the new contestants perform has increased. While Bigg Boss is known for stirring up controversies, one of the contestants in the show, influencer, Rajat Dalal, has already had several controversies wrapped around him. 

Who is Rajat Dalal? 
Rajat Dalal is a fitness trainer and influencer who has grabbed headlines several times for his controversial acts. He has 1.1 million Instagram followers and 231k YouTube subscribers. His bio describes him as a fitness trainer and digital creator. Hailing from Faridabad, Rajat is popular for his fitness advice and videos that he posts on Instagram and YouTube.

Rajat Dalal controversies
PTI reported that in September this year, Rajat was booked for rash driving after allegedly hitting a biker and driving away. The video from the incident went viral on social media and sparked outrage against the influencer. According to reports, Rajat was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager over a video. In March, the Haryana police had to intervene when the influencer threatened Rajveer Singh Shisodia in a video over a feud. Apart from Rajat Dalal, the show will also see Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, and Shehzada Dhami among others competing for the trophy. 

Bigg Boss 18 has a unique theme this time where Bigg Boss is going to tell the future and past of the contestants. The house has been given a cave-type design to suit the ‘time ka taandav’ theme. It will have 107 cameras to capture every activity of the contestants. 

Salman Khan is reportedly taking a whopping Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18. The reality show will air on JioCinema as well as on the television channel, Colors at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm from Saturday to Sunday.

