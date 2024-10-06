Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey, famous TV actress, joined AAP, lost elections, was arrested because...

Here's everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back. Salman Khan is back as the host of Bigg Boss 18, which had its grand premiere on October 6. Chahat Pandey, who has starred in popular TV serials and has also contested elections, is one of the eighteen contestants in the Colors TV show. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Born and raised in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, Chahat made her acting debut in the 2016 TV show Pavitra Bandhan when she was just 17. After appearing in multiple other shows such as Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Crime Patrol Satark, Savdhaan India, and Tenali Rama among others, the actress secured her first lead role in the 2019 show Hamari Bahu Silk. Pandey has since then led other popular serials such as Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishn - Sarvkala Sampann and Durga - Mata Ki Chhaya. The actress was last seen in the TV series Nath on Dangal TV before taking a break from acting to concentrate on her political career.

In 2020, Chahat Pandey was arrested, along with her mother, for allegedly breaking into her uncle's apartment, vandalising it, and assaulting him. Later, she was granted bail. Before the 2023 Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections, the actress joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and contested the polls from her hometown Damoh. Chahat lost by a huge margin and only received 2292 votes, and thus, also lost her security deposit. Jayant Malaiya from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) won from the Damoh assembly constituenty, and BJP had secured a massive victory in the elections.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, apart from Chahat Pandey, the other contestants who are a part of the controversial reality show are Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan.

READ | Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.