Meet Bigg Boss 17 wild card Manasvi Mamgai, beauty queen, daughter of Donald Trump's aide, called 'Indian Ivanka' in US

Meet Bigg Boss 17 wild card Manasvi Mamgai, beauty queen, daughter of Donald Trump's aide.

Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing several headlines since the day it started. The show is in its second week and already two wildcard entries are all set to shake the dynamics in the house. One of the wild cards is Miss India 2010 Manasvi Mamgai.

Manasvi Mamgai was born in Delhi but brought up in Chandigarh. The model and actress started working at the age of 16. The actress and model once told in an interview with Times Of India that she was introduced into the world of modelling by Rhea Pillai at the age of 16 and started earning which gave her mother strength to break free of a troubled marraige.

She said in the interview, “I am a Garhwali with roots from Uttaranchal. I was born in Delhi, but brought up in Chandigarh. My dad was in the construction business and mother, a teacher. My parents always had strouble in their marriage, but they remained

together till such time that I grew up.”

She further added how she got introduced to the world of modelling and said, “My mother has always been spiritual and was into Art of Living through which she knew Rhea Pillai. Rhea had once come to Chandigarh when I had passed out of Class XII, when she saw me and said, 'You are tall and good looking. Why don't you try modelling?' She said, 'Come to Mumbai. I will introduce you to a couple of people and let's see what they have to say about you.' So I came to Mumbai and she made me meet Atul Kasbekar and Reshma Shetty and a couple of other people. Fortunately, they said nice things and I decided to try modelling and moved to Delhi.”

She continued, “I was just 16 then. Work started pouring in. I started earning and that's when my mother got the courage to leave my father and shift with me to Delhi. I always wanted to become a Miss India. I filled up the entry form, auditioned and through the normal process, won it in 2010. They always say that when you become Miss India, you go down in history, as every girl while growing up wants to be one. After becoming Miss India, I shifted to Mumbai.“

After winning Miss India 2010, she also represented India in Miss World, however, she couldn’t win the title which led her into depression but her continuous work helped her overcome that phase. She auditioned for Ajay Devgn and Prabhu Deva’s film Action Jackson in 2014 and debuted in Bollywood as a protagonist in the film. However, the film tanked at the box office.

Manasvi Mamgai is the daughter of US based industrialist and key member of former US President Donald Trump’s transition team, Shalabh Kumar. The model and actress also performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration in which he was sworned as the 45th president of US. As reported by NDTV, she is often called the ‘Indian Ivanka’ in US and talking about this, the actress and model said, “I take that as a compliment. Ivanka is also from the glamour industry and look now, where she is.”

Manasvi Mamgai’s father Shalabh Kumar is a Chicago-based Indian-American industrialist and political donor affiliated with the Republican Party. Kumar was a prominent financial backer of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in the 2016 election.

Manasvi Mamgai is all set to enthrall the audience with her personality in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17. The actress and model was earlier going to enter the house on the grand premiere but backed down at the last moment and Sana Raees Khan entered as her replacement. Now, she’ll be entering the house this Weekend Ka Vaar.

About Bigg Boss 17

The new season of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, premiered on October 15 with Salman Khan returning as host and introucing 17 new contestants in the house. He also claimed that the game will not be the same for everyone this year. Meanwhile, this week Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Sunny Arya and Sana Raees Khan are nominated and fighting for their survival in the house.

