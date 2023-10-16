Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole, a sassy London-based pharmacist, who left Salman Khan in splits

Following the introductions of Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma, the fifth contestant introduced on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 was London-based Navid Sole.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Salman Khan has returned with another season of Bigg Boss 17. This season comes with unique twists and themes, the premiere episode aired on October 15. Navid Sole, a UK-based pharmacist, left Salman in splits when he appeared on the stage as the contestant. 

Following the introductions of Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma, the fifth contestant introduced on Bigg Boss 17 was London-based Navid Sole. Fans were excited to know more about him as he stepped onto the stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In his introduction video, the contestant mentioned, "I am a well-known TV personality." However, Salman Khan reminded him that speaking in English violates the rules of the Bigg Boss 17 house, stating, "Speaking in English is not allowed inside the BB house. You need to learn some words," as seen in the viral promo.

Curious about Navid Sole's profession? He works as a pharmacist in London and has Italian and Persian origins. Additionally, he has a substantial following on Instagram, with over 90k followers, where he frequently shares posts and pictures. As per her social media handle, he is a 'Sassy Pharmacist'. 

In addition to Navid Sole, the show features  Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Arun Mahashetty, Khanzadi, Snehal, Sunny Arya, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. This season, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two innovative concepts - granting access to phones and the inclusion of a therapy room.

 

 

 

