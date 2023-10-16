Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Among the contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider.

After Elvish Yadav’s success in Bigg Boss OTT 2, another YouTube has become part of the popular reality show, but this time in the big event – the main show. Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 15. The latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted show has a coiterie of atrangi contestants. Among them is Anurag Dobhal, a YouTuber and influencer popularly known as The UK07 Rider.

Who is Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider

Anurag Dobhal is moto vlogger from Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. The social media star, who started a channel called The UK07 Rider, has slowly become popular with this moniker. He started his YouTube channel in January 2018 and by October 2023, has amassed over 2 million subscribers on the platform. He also has over half a million Instagram followers, testament to his popularity. On social media, Anurag is known for his entertaining and thrilling ride videos and expertise on motoring.

How is Anurag Dobhal ‘world’s most popular motovlogger’?

Due to his popularity, by early 2023, many sites in India and abroad began referring to Anurag as the world’s most popular moto vlogger. This is despite the fact that there a few other moto vloggers from India who have more following and subscribers than him. Yet the reach of his videos compelled many to rate him higher. As a result, the Google algorithm began showing Anurag’s name as the answer to the search term increasingly.

Anurag Dobhal’s Elvish Yadav connect

Anurag’s entry into Bigg Boss comes hot on the heels of fellw YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s win in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Anurag had supported Elvish during his stint in the house. In a recent interaction with India Forums, Anurag said, “I firmly adhere to the principle of not forming relationships based solely on financial gain. It might come as a surprise, but Elvish extended his support to me even before he became acquainted with me personally. Back then, his actions were not driven by profit motives. During his stint inside the Bigg Boss house, my support for him was not fueled by any profit-oriented agenda, and this remains true now.”

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Anurag Dobhal, so far, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole, Sir Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashetty, Khanzadi, Snehal, Arun Mahashettey, and Sunny Arya have also entered the Bigg Boss house this season. This year, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two new concepts – access to phone and a therapy room.