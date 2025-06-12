Balika Vadhu's Anandi aka Avika Gor has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani. From being a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes to an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, here's everything you need to know about Milind.

Avika Gor, who won the hearts of the audiences with her portrayal of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, surprised her fans and followers when she announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a couple of photos from their initimate roka ceremony, and penned a heartfelt caption. In one of the two pictures, she was also seen kissing Milind on his cheeks.

Sharing her excitement with the world, Avika wrote, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and "let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case." I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical." The Sasural Simar Ka actress added the hashtags #Engaged and #Rokafied along with her caption.

Who is Milind Chandwani?

Milind Chandwani is a social activist and an entrepreneur. He has done his schooling from Bhopal. He moved to Bengaluru for his computer science engineering from Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering from 2009 to 2013. He then joined Infosys and worked there as a Senior Software Engineer till 2016. Milind was also a fellow at Teach For India for the next two years. Simultaneously, he also founded his own NGO Camp Diaries, that enables students from lower-income groups to identify their hidden talent & interests, such as public speaking, coding, dancing, debating, acting, etc.

Milind shot to fame in 2019 when he appeared on MTV Roadies Real Heroes. He was one of the strongest contestants in the show and was a part of Neha Dhupia's gang. From 2020 to 2022, he studied MBA at India's premier B-schoold IIM Ahmedabad. Chandwani, who has always been drawn towards community service, also served as an assistant principal at one of the institutes run by iTeach School, Pune. After graduating from IIM, Milind has worked at multiple corporates including Ola, BYJU's and is currently employed at Kuku FM, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's relationship

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani first met in 2019 in Hyderabad through mutual friends. They instantly connected with each other and have been in a relationship for almost six years. The couple keeps sharing their romantic photos and videos, and also share their lovely feelings for each other on special occasions, on Instagram.

