Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the longest-running reality shows in India. In 2006, the first episode of Bigg Boss aired on television and it has been going strong for the past 17 years. Over the years, many celebrities have appeared on the television show and even hosted it, however, the thing that remained the same was the voice of Bigg Boss.

Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh are two people who are the 'voices of Bigg Boss'. While Atul Kapoor is the one, whose voice we hear most of the time during announcements or when the Bigg Boss is in conversation with the contestants. It is Atul Kapoor's voice that says 'Bigg Boss Chahte Hain'.

On the other hand, famous dubbing artist Vijay Vikram Singh is the one who mentions a time in the show. It is Vijay Vikram Singh that says '11 January, raat 8 bajy'.

All you need to know about the voice of Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor

Atul Kapoor was born in Lucknow on December 28, 1966, and has been a part of the voice-over industry for almost 31 years. Atul Kapoor has graduated from Lucknow University and has voiced many memorable characters in his career. Atul Kapoor, however, shot to fame after he gave his voice to Bigg Boss.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh

Vijay Vikram Singh was born on November 26, 1977, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Before he became a voice-over artist, Vijay Vikram Singh was working at an MNC as a Business Development Manager. He later joined 92.7 Big FM as a Business Development Manager to learn the intricacies behind voice modulation. He got his big break as a voice-over artist for Dance India Dance.

How much voice of Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor earns per season

As per media reports, Atul Kapoor earns Rs 50 lakhs per season for giving his voice to Bigg Boss.

How much Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh earns per season

Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reportedly earns Rs 10-20 lakhs per season.

