Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

The path to success is never easy. To attain the desired goals, one has to be up for the challenges and should have the will to survive. We often hear that actors are known for maintaining a luxurious lifestyle, but not many people know the hardship an artiste has to go through to achieve that stardom.

Today we will discuss about an actress, who became a star on television, without any godfather. Her path to stardom was a bumpy ride, but she took it all bravely. This actress, who's now living a plush life in Mumbai, once used to share a home with 3 strangers.

Asha Negi, best known for playing Purvi Deshmukh in Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta, hails from Dehradun. When she decided to follow her dream of acting and move to Mumbai, her parents were against her decision. Asha recently opened up about her life before attaining stardom, and there she revealed about paying Rs 4500 to sleep in a hall.

Asha Negi's initial journey in Mumbai

While speaking to Mid-Day, Asha recalled that 11 years ago, when she came to Mumbai, she shared a house with 3 roommates. "I remember when I was about to come to Mumbai, a friend of mine helped me make the move. She even helped me find a place to stay. She knew someone who needed a roommate, so I first stayed in Malad, Evershine Nagar. I used to live in the hall. It was a one-bedroom flat, and there were two sisters who lived in the bedroom while I stayed in the hall with one more girl. That's how I started sharing a flat with three girls." Speaking about the rent, Asha revealed that she paid Rs 4500, and the other three also used to pay the amount, taking the monthly rent to Rs 13,500.

Asha Negi's career highlights

Asha started her career in 2010 with Star Plus show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Then Negi appeared on the Balaji Telefilms series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and it boosted her career. Later, with Pavitra Rishta, Asha found success and became a household name. Asha was also seen in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

