This actress quickly became known as one of TV's most glamorous and stunning mothers

Urvashi Dholakia, who played Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, stunned everyone with her style bakj then. She often wore flowers in her brown hair, bold bindis, chiffon sarees, fancy blouses, and shiny lipstick.

Her unique style made her a favorite as the show's unforgettable villain. Urvashi Dholakia began her career in the glamour industry in the early '90s. However, it was her role as the famous villain Komolika that made her an overnight sensation and a household name.

She quickly became known as one of TV's most glamorous and stunning mothers. Although she found success early on, her personal life hasn't been without its struggles. She faced a tough divorce in her late teens, became a mother at a young age, and dealt with heartbreaks and rumors about her relationships.

While Urvashi Dholakia's career achievements are widely recognized, her personal journey is not as well known. Today, we’ll dive into the challenges she’s faced in her life.

Her iconic entrances, dramatic close-ups showcasing her expressive face and intense eyes, and the famous 'Nikaaaa' as she schemed to trouble Prerna made Komolika an unforgettable character. This role quickly won her many fans! Urvashi herself has admitted that Komolika is one of her most iconic roles, and even now, people often associate her with that character.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, "It has been 16 years now, and the character [Komolika] is still embedded in people’s minds. I hope that all my other characters also get embedded in the same way. It is such an achievement for me that fans still remember my role and talk to me about it even today."

Her personal life:

Urvashi Dholakia got married at 16 and became a mother at 17. Sadly, just a year and a half later, she became a single mother after separating from her husband, whose identity remains private. Despite being one of the most beautiful actresses in television, Urvashi didn’t find love easily after her divorce.

In a 2016 interview with HT, she explained why she didn’t remarry or get into serious relationships. She shared, “People often linked me to various people, and I found those rumors funny. I was even linked to an industrialist once, and I joked, 'Please introduce me to him.' The truth is, I was focused on my work. Being a single mom and caring for my family took up all my time. I had responsibilities and didn’t have the time to think about my personal life. I’ve never hidden anything, so why would I hide a relationship? My boys and my family are my priority.”

Her rumoured relationship with Anuj Sachdeva