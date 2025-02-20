TELEVISION
This actress quickly became known as one of TV's most glamorous and stunning mothers
Urvashi Dholakia, who played Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, stunned everyone with her style bakj then. She often wore flowers in her brown hair, bold bindis, chiffon sarees, fancy blouses, and shiny lipstick.
Her unique style made her a favorite as the show's unforgettable villain. Urvashi Dholakia began her career in the glamour industry in the early '90s. However, it was her role as the famous villain Komolika that made her an overnight sensation and a household name.
She quickly became known as one of TV's most glamorous and stunning mothers. Although she found success early on, her personal life hasn't been without its struggles. She faced a tough divorce in her late teens, became a mother at a young age, and dealt with heartbreaks and rumors about her relationships.
While Urvashi Dholakia's career achievements are widely recognized, her personal journey is not as well known. Today, we’ll dive into the challenges she’s faced in her life.
Her iconic entrances, dramatic close-ups showcasing her expressive face and intense eyes, and the famous 'Nikaaaa' as she schemed to trouble Prerna made Komolika an unforgettable character. This role quickly won her many fans! Urvashi herself has admitted that Komolika is one of her most iconic roles, and even now, people often associate her with that character.
In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, "It has been 16 years now, and the character [Komolika] is still embedded in people’s minds. I hope that all my other characters also get embedded in the same way. It is such an achievement for me that fans still remember my role and talk to me about it even today."
Her personal life:
Urvashi Dholakia got married at 16 and became a mother at 17. Sadly, just a year and a half later, she became a single mother after separating from her husband, whose identity remains private. Despite being one of the most beautiful actresses in television, Urvashi didn’t find love easily after her divorce.
In a 2016 interview with HT, she explained why she didn’t remarry or get into serious relationships. She shared, “People often linked me to various people, and I found those rumors funny. I was even linked to an industrialist once, and I joked, 'Please introduce me to him.' The truth is, I was focused on my work. Being a single mom and caring for my family took up all my time. I had responsibilities and didn’t have the time to think about my personal life. I’ve never hidden anything, so why would I hide a relationship? My boys and my family are my priority.”
Her rumoured relationship with Anuj Sachdeva
Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva had a happy relationship for quite some time. They were often spotted on trips to Goa together, but they never publicly confirmed their romance. However, things took a turn when it was revealed that Anuj’s mother disapproved of their relationship, citing the age gap and Urvashi being a mother of two. As a result, the couple decided to go their separate ways.
In an interview with SpotboyE, Urvashi explained why they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, stating, "I never accepted because once you do, a lot of speculations about your relationship start. People talk about what they want to and by the time it's the couple's turn to speak on it, they are probably not in the mood to or they never get a chance to. Also, I have been very private about my personal life and thankfully the media has respected it. But now, when I finally have an opportunity to vent my heart, I am coming to you guys to do the khulaasa and tell the world, 'Yeh lo ji, yeh hain humare Ex.'"
Urvashi Dholakia faced many challenges while raising her twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij, as a single mother. After her divorce just a year and a half into her marriage, she took on the responsibility of caring for and providing for her children on her own. Starting her career at a young age, Urvashi worked hard to give her kids the best life possible. Over the years, she has shared her experiences in interviews, inspiring many single mothers.
In one such interview, Urvashi shared, "Being a single mother was difficult. People tell me how I don’t look like a mother and how I haven’t aged. It’s amusing. Why will I age? I am 37. Many harp over the fact that I had my sons when I was 17. But what is the big deal? I take these comments in a positive way. I am proud of my journey, which has been a long one.”
Overcame all obstacles to become a star
Urvashi Dholakia is a true example of resilience, rising like a phoenix despite the many challenges life threw her way. Instead of letting adversity bring her down, she chose to face life boldly and with strength.
According to media reports, the actress, who won Bigg Boss 6, earns Rs 50,000 per show.
'Sab KFC, McDonalds wale hai': Shahid Afridi SLAMS current players for lack of aggression ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash
As BJP's Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM, old picture with THIS former CM goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Karisma set the dance floor on fire at Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's pre-wedding celebrations: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan rents two ultra-luxurious Mumbai apartments for a whopping Rs… for three years, owner is THIS famous producer
Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Archana Puran Singh to announce release date, film will be out on...
MS Dhoni shares UNTOLD story behind becoming Team India captain despite big names in the team
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio lets customers recharge once and use phone for 336 days, price of plan is just Rs...
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid unfollows everyone amid India’s Got Latent controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina
Amitabh Bachchan was thrown out of this 1974 film opposite Rekha, was replaced overnight despite shooting for a month, its..
Dr Mahesh Kumar: A multifaceted visionary transforming health, education, and entertainment
Who was Yashtika Acharya? Woman who died after 270-kg rod fell on her neck
Meet actress who got married at 16, became mother at 17, divorced at 18, became top villain; she is...
Who is Mohan Singh Bisht? 6-time MLA and BJP’s pick to be Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly
When will women in Delhi receive Rs 2500? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's big announcement on Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
After Madhya Pradesh, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax-free in THIS Indian state, its not Maharashtra
Meet Anuradha Rao, Andaman's 'Deer Woman' key in bridging gap between humans, wildlife
Watch: Shruti Haasan ADMITS she got nose job, fillers to look 'prettier', slams trolls: 'It’s my face, why wouldn’t I?'
Salman Khan's FIRST look from Hollywood debut gets leaked online ahead of Sikandar release, video goes viral
Who is Vijender Gupta? BJP’s pick to be new Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 shoot almost complete, next installment of YRF Spy Universe to release on...
Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM: Know about her educational qualification, husband, children, her net worth is Rs...
'You’re not playing': Gautam Gambhir likely to drop THIS star cricketer out of XI in IND vs BAN clash in Champions Trophy
This film, rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, made Saif Ali Khan a superstar, was blockbuster at box office, made for Rs 10 crores, it earned Rs..
Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain ADMITS doing 'time pass for four years' before Alekha Advani: 'It is a secret I have...'
Meet the 'Punjabi' who owns Indonesia's largest Rs 21000 crore film company, his net worth is Rs... he belongs to...
Income Tax Return Update: Here’s how you can switch from Old Tax Regime to New Tax Regime while filing ITR
Aashram 3: Bobby Deol REVEALS how his wife Tanya Deol pushed him to take on Baba Nirala’s role, helped revive his career
Spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj bursts into laughter after meeting talking puppets Jojo and Johny, video goes viral
Did Bhumi Pednekar ask Harsh Gujral to go off stage? Arjun Kapoor brings them together for truth
This film, originally written for Abhishek Bachchan, was later made with a South superstar, became superhit, made for Rs 18 crore, it earned Rs…
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani shares UNSEEN photos of beta Anmol Ambani, bahu Khrisha Shah on their 2nd wedding anniversary, says...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops cryptic note about 'being alone': 'Would I do it again?'
Meet woman who failed UPSC CSE exam five times, then became IAS officer, is hugely popular on social media, she is...
Sania Mirza's son to be launched by Farah Khan? Former sportsperson reveals director gave Rs... as signing amount
Kirti Kulhari admits being 'sidelined' in Pink by Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu: 'Who is big or small?'
Sanam Teri Kasam 2: Shraddha Kapoor to replace Mawra Hocane? Internet gets divided, trolls call her 'overacting ki dukaan'
Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'dictator without elections,' warns of Ukraine's collapse
Watch: Saqlain Mushtaq launches scathing attack at BCCI for showing tantrums, urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson
Meet daughter of richest pharma billionaire in India, who studied in US, now works as...
Apple iPhone SE 4 launched: Check price in India, features, full specifications and more
Between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, here's whom Nita Ambani chose: 'My son Akash will be very happy...'
Meet IAS officer, who lost his father at a young age, sold bangles with mother, later aced UPSC CSE with AIR..., he is...
PM Modi to open unexplored trekking routes near China border, know their height, distance, location and more
Meet man, whose business failed after years of hardwork, now runs Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
This actor kept Amitabh Bachchan waiting for three hours on film sets, Big B took his revenge by...
Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony today: Traffic advisory issued, key diversions and restrictions you should know; check here
Meet man who faced over 100 rejections from investors, later founded one of India’s biggest fintech company wo
DNA TV Show: Why did BJP pick Rekha Gupta as the next Delhi Chief Minister?
Chhaava box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film beats its opening day haul on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, earns Rs...
Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi exchange words in PAK vs NZ match after Pakistan captain argues needlessly
This film wouldn't have been made if Amitabh Bachchan had refused it, movie earned two National Film Awards, it earned Rs...
Groom’s rejection of Rs 5 lakh dowry wins in-laws' praise: ‘If educated people don't...'
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Tom Latham shine as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in tournament opener
Tina Ambani redefines beauty in pastel pink lehenga at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava made tax-free in this state, it's not Maharashtra
'Galaxy Empowered': Samsung launches unique community-led programme to upskill 20,000 teachers by 2025
Abhishek Bachchan 'wasted six months of my life', says this person: 'You are Amitabh Bachchan's son, you won't have...'
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Glenn Phillips pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan - Watch
‘It started happening to...’: Akshaye Khanna opens up about premature balding in 20s
Samay Raina dives to touch Farah Khan's feet in viral clip from unreleased episode of India's Got Latent, WATCH
Raj & DK react to reports of financial fraud on Rakht Bramhand, Gulkanda Tales cancelled after Citadel Honey Bunny failure: 'Sh*t will keep..'
IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match
Palash Vaswani on why Sooraj Barjatya choose him to direct Bada Naam Karenge, how stars changed OTT: 'Ab yeh ho gaya ki bada star lao' | Exclusive
'Me watching...': Tanmay Bhatt posts sarcastic video amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Who is Rekha Gupta, the new Chief Minister of Delhi?
Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan names THIS player as game-changer for India in absence of Jasprit Bumrah
Rekha Gupta named Delhi Chief Minister, set to succeed Atishi
Apple iPhone SE 4 launch today: Check features, expected price in India, full specifications and more
This former star played key in Mumbai cricket, Sunil Gavaskar's childhood friend, who worked for Tata company as...
‘Relevant even...’: Anand Mahindra’s confident reply over competition with Elon Musk's Tesla in India goes viral
Aashram 3 Part 2 trailer: 'Bhasmasur' Aaditi Pohankar returns to destroy Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, fans say 'finally it's here'
Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur says 'words fail me...'
'You should have ended it': Donald Trump blasts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy amid peace talks with Russia to end war
Bad news for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya to miss MI's opening IPL 2025 fixture against CSK due to....
Swara Bhasker slammed for calling Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’ a ‘partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus’
NHAI clarifies on new FASTag rules, says customers can recharge...
Viral video: New Delhi Railway Station stampede explained via 3D animation, here's how netizens react
Meet man, who topped IIT-JEE Advanced 2018 with AIR 1, now lives abroad, works at…
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar praise Vicky Kaushal's 'brilliant' performance in Chhaava: 'Soul and heartbeat of every frame'
'Mumma needs you': Food vlogger Chatori Rajani Jain mourns the loss of her son, Taran Jain, in a tragic accident
Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's lesser-known sister, Diya Mehta Jatia daughter of business tycoon, married to...
Mrs producer Harman Baweja on Sanya Malhotra's film slammed for 'toxic feminism': 'That section of men is looking...'
UPW-W vs DC-W, Match 6 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Atinderpal Singh Saini highlights evolving role of product management in AI age: Understand how AI and user-centric designs are shaping the future
Meet former beauty queen who quit her banking job to become...; is related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is her...
Man sues PVR, INOX for wasting time with 25-min ads, wins Rs...
Bryan Johnson claims Baba Ramdev blocked him after reacting on video of yoga guru running with a horse
Red Coral and Yellow Sapphire: A Powerful Combination or Not?
Ahead of annual salary hike, Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers lower...
Parthiv Patel's self deprecating humour wins hearts, he was asked about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Ramadan 2025 date: When will crescent moon sighting take place in India and Saudi Arabia?
Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal suspects scam after discovering saree business founder has wealth of Rs…
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh says every successful brand has one thing in common, it is...
Nita Mukesh Ambani looks ravishing in heirloom Parsi Gara saree paired with blinding diamond earrings, see pics
UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Meet man who was asked to enact 3 Idiots' scene during UPSC interview, then became IPS officer with AIR...
Neo Ayurveda Resolves 20-Year Migraines and Normalizes TSH in Just 30 Days
After backlash, Netflix cuts Urvashi Rautela's role from Daaku Maharaaj? Here's what we know
Mukesh Ambani's popular brand enters quick e-commerce delivery in UAE, teams up with...