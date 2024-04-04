Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, 1,038 injured; rescue operations underway

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Aloe vera recipes for refreshment

8 vegetables that help in weight loss

Ways to enhance beard growth naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

This actress, who made her debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show, left acting to become an entrepreneur.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Simple Kaul
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many television actresses like Aashka Goradia, Aditi Malik, and more left acting after successful careers to become entrepreneurs and are now living a luxurious life. Another actress, who left acting after giving several hit shows, is now running a chain of restaurants. 

The actress we are talking about has worked in a total of 26 shows and made her hit debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show and then starred in some of the longest-running and popular shows. She is none other than Simple Kaul. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simple Kaul (@simplekaul)

Simple Kaul made her debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Kkusum which aired from 2001 to 2005, and was one of the most popular and longest-running shows. She then starred in Kutumb, Shararat, Yeh Meri Life Hai, Khichdi, and more. With these popular shows, she established her career as one of the top actresses of television in the 2000s. 

In the span of 20 years of her successful television career, the actress impressed the audience with her performances in several popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Jeannie Aur Juju, Oye Jassie, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Yam Hai Hum and SuperCops Vs Super Villains. 

The actress has now left acting and along with her friend Aditi Malik, the actress started her career as an entrepreneur. She started her own restaurant 1BHK in Mumbai which is quite popular. Not only this, she recently opened another branch of the restaurant in Bangalore after successfully running Homemade Cafe in Oshiwara and Juhu. Despite being away from the glamour industry, the actress is living a luxurious life running her successful restaurants in Mumbai. According to reports, she has a whopping net worth of over Rs 25 crore. She now aims to open another restaurant in Andheri focusing on the Chinese cuisine. Not only this, she also revealed in an interview that she is open to offers from Bollywood and OTT. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Man from UK pleads guilty to theft of gold toilet worth Rs 50 crore, details inside

Elon Musk's may invest over Rs 166970000000 in India, Tesla EV plant to be...

Meet SRK's son Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend who has worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, she is..

Gautam Adani's firm creates history, becomes India's first company to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement