Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

This actress, who made her debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show, left acting to become an entrepreneur.

Many television actresses like Aashka Goradia, Aditi Malik, and more left acting after successful careers to become entrepreneurs and are now living a luxurious life. Another actress, who left acting after giving several hit shows, is now running a chain of restaurants.

The actress we are talking about has worked in a total of 26 shows and made her hit debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show and then starred in some of the longest-running and popular shows. She is none other than Simple Kaul.

Simple Kaul made her debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Kkusum which aired from 2001 to 2005, and was one of the most popular and longest-running shows. She then starred in Kutumb, Shararat, Yeh Meri Life Hai, Khichdi, and more. With these popular shows, she established her career as one of the top actresses of television in the 2000s.

In the span of 20 years of her successful television career, the actress impressed the audience with her performances in several popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Jeannie Aur Juju, Oye Jassie, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Yam Hai Hum and SuperCops Vs Super Villains.

The actress has now left acting and along with her friend Aditi Malik, the actress started her career as an entrepreneur. She started her own restaurant 1BHK in Mumbai which is quite popular. Not only this, she recently opened another branch of the restaurant in Bangalore after successfully running Homemade Cafe in Oshiwara and Juhu. Despite being away from the glamour industry, the actress is living a luxurious life running her successful restaurants in Mumbai. According to reports, she has a whopping net worth of over Rs 25 crore. She now aims to open another restaurant in Andheri focusing on the Chinese cuisine. Not only this, she also revealed in an interview that she is open to offers from Bollywood and OTT.

