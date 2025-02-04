Despite once being called the "ugliest celebrity," this actress silenced her critics by ranking 3rd in 2016 and 2nd in 2017 on the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List.

Nia Sharma, a well-known actress in India, has had an inspiring career in the entertainment industry. Though she was once called the "ugliest celebrity," she proved the critics wrong.

A long time ago, a Twitter user called Nia Sharma "one of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrities" and criticized her PR team. While many defended her, Nia cleverly responded, "I have no PR team to this day babe! I’m a natural, I guess."

Despite once being called the "ugliest celebrity," she silenced her critics by ranking 3rd in 2016 and 2nd in 2017 on the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by the British newspaper Eastern Eye, surpassing stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Let's take a look at her journey:

In an interview, Nia Sharma opened up about her father, sharing that he passed away when she was just 14. Speaking to Zoom TV, she described that time as "the toughest phase of her life." She recalled, "The toughest period for him was trying to teach me mathematics. He always prayed that I would score good marks, but I never did (laughs). You can never count the sacrifices our parents make for us. He did his best to give us the education. I miss all the family vacations he took us on."

She added, “When my father passed away, I was 14-year-old. There were many years of struggle. There was a lot of frustration. My brother took up a job early and young so that he can support us. So when I learn what people say about me, it doesn’t affect me at all because I know what sacrifices my mother has made for us. She doesn’t have a friend. She doesn’t have anybody. My mom left all our relatives in Delhi and focused on my brother and me. She has just told me, ‘As long as you are correct, do whatever you want. Wear whatever you want, danke ki chot pe pehno’.”

Begged, pleaded for money:

Nia Sharma once opened up about the struggles she faced early in her career, revealing that she had to beg for her payments. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she shared, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I’ve been through that and I’ve fought hard. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, who used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I’ve given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We’ve been made to beg, cry, and plead.”

In 2016, Nia Sharma was ranked 3rd and in 2017, she moved up to 2nd on the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by the British newspaper Eastern Eye. Additionally, in 2020, she secured the 2nd spot on The Times Most Desirable Women on TV list.