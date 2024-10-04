Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

This actress, who once lived in a car for 14 years, is now worth a whopping Rs 60 crore.

Mumbai is the city of dreams, however, surviving in the city can be expensive for someone who just moved there. Every year several artistes shift to Mumbai with the aim of becoming top stars, however, only a few are able to survive here. One such actress lived in a car for 14 years and later one show made her a superstar on television.

The actress we are talking about once worked in a call center, however, is now one of the richest stars of television. She has not only achieved success in a positive role but also a negative role and even worked with Salman Khan. She is Hina Khan.

Hina Khan came to Delhi to complete her studies, however, while she was in college, she got an offer to audition for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she declined it because of her orthodox family. Later, after her friends insisted for it, the actress decided to go for the auditions and she got selected for the lead role. She then moved to Bombay without telling her parents. During an interview, the actress revealed that she also worked at a call center during her initial days to earn money. She was making good money there.

However, after shooting few days for the show, Hina disclosed it to her parents and her father supported her. The actress won hearts with her portrayal of Akshara on the popular television show and after eight years, she left the show. After her work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan established herself as the top star of the small screen. She was also the highest-paid actress after this. She emerged as a runner-up in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She then played the negative character of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and won praise for her performance.

She once revealed in an interview that despite having a luxurious home in Mumbai, she had spent 14 years of her life in a car and said, "Mumbai mai pandra saal se mai se chauda saal maine gaadi mein guzaare hain… And I swear I am not kidding… Everything happens in the car. Khaana, peena, sona, meetings, everything.."

Hina Khan also starred in films like Hacked, Unlock, Shinda Shinda No Papa, and more. The actress was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently fighting her battle against the disease. The actress shaved her head following the diagnosis and has become an inspiration to many. The actress reportedly charges Rs 2 lakh per episode and according to Times of India, she has a whopping net worth of Rs 60 crore.

