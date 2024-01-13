Meet actress who lived in chawl, Bollywood debut flopped, survived domestic abuse, now set to star in Rs 250 crore film

This actress, whose Bollywood debut flopped miserably at the box office, is all set to star in Rs 250 crore film.

Many actors come with dreams in their eyes to make it big in Bollywood, however, in this competitive industry, only a few can make their name. Many television actors also step into the film industry with the motive to entertain the audience on the big screen but not everyone achieves success. One such actress who failed to impress an audience in Bollywood, but became a popular name in the television industry is all set to star again in a Rs 250 crore film.

The actress we are talking about is a glamorous diva who has time and again impressed audiences with her performance in different television shows. Whether it is a fiction or reality show, the actress has won hearts with her skills. She is none other than Shweta Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in the television industry. The actress made her acting debut in 2000 in the television series Aane Wala Pal. However, she rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor’s hit television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She then starred in several television shows like Naaginn, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, and more.

In 2004, she made her grand Bollywood debut alongside John Abraham and Bipasha Basu in Madhoshi. However, the film turned out to be a major flop. She then starred in the film Abra Ka Daabra in the same year which also failed to impress the audience. After this, she starred in several Bhojpuri films and Punjabi films.

The actress returned to television and participated in several reality television shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jalwa Four 2 ka 1, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, and more. In 2010, she participated in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the first female contestant to win the show. She garnered much fame after winning the show.

In 2011, she impressed the audience with her role as a mother in the television show Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Her other popular TV shows include Ek Thhi Naayka, Baal Veer, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The actress’ daughter Palak Tiwari who recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared about her mother’s struggles in an interview. She revealed how her mother used to live in a chawl-like room and said, “My mom has seen everything, and she has had a tremendous graph. She has seen exponential growth in every sense of the word. And growth in the quality of life. When she started, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that’s where my mom started.”

She added, “So she really understands to not take anything for granted because it doesn’t come easily. People aren’t born with a silver spoon. And I think what I find very commendable about my mom is that she realized that this is not the life that I want for any of my future generations, and she ensured that. And my grandmother, though she couldn’t provide for my mom, did the next best thing for her to back her up in every way that she knew.”

Shweta Tiwari has seen a lot of ups and downs in not only her professional but also her personal life. The actress had two failed marriages. She married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and had their daughter Palak with him. However, she filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage and accused her husband of domestic violence. She complained that he used to beat her daily and misbehave with her on sets of her shows.

She later found love in actor Abhinav Kohli and married him in 2013. Three years later she gave birth to their son Reyansh Kohli. However, Shweta Tiwari's second marriage also faced trouble soon after. It was in August 2019 that Shweta Tiwari first filed a complaint against Abhinav Kohli alleging domestic violence and harassment towards her daughter.

Well, now the actress is a single mother who lives with her daughter Palak Tiwari and her Son Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. She is now all set to star in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited movie Singham Again which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 250 crore. The actress will be playing the role of an intelligence officer in the star-studded film.

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15 and clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Talking about it, Shweta Tiwari said, “Rohit sir told me that he will give me another project only if I get food on the set of Indian Police Force every day. But without any of that, he offered his next film (laughs).”

The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut, Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi along with others in key roles. The web series is set to release on Prime Video on January 19.