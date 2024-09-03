Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

This actress, who left Bollywood after several flops, is still called a superstar.

Many actors who fail to make a mark on the big screen, then try their luck on television and some even find success. One such actress, who started working as a child actor in films, gave several flops, later switched to TV and became a superstar.

The actress we are talking about has shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, however, was only seen in side roles and never became the top star in Bollywood. She is none other than Jennifer Winget.

Jennifer Winget is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. The actress started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and later appeared as a School kid in the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, starring Rani Mukerji.

Later at the age of 18, Jennifer Winget shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in a supporting role in the film Kuch Naa Kaho. She then left Bollywood for television and appeared in the shows Shakalaka Boom Boom as Piya, Kkusum, Karthika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and more. However, she got her breakthrough with Dill Mill Gayye alongside Karan Wahi.

After this, there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to win hearts with her performances in television shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Beyhadh 2, and more. She established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses on television even though her films flopped at the box office.

Jennifer Winget made a comeback to films in 2013 with Life Reboot Nahi Hoti and Phir Se, but after these films flopped, she left Bollywood. However, she is still one of the biggest stars on television. Her web series, Code M and Raisinghani VS Raisinghani has won several hearts.

Apart from being one of the highest-paid stars, the actress enjoys a huge fan following of 18.1 million followers making her more popular than some of the top actresses in Bollywood like Aishwarya Rai (14.2 million), Kangana Ranaut (9.9 million), Kareena Kapoor (12.8 million) and Kajol (17.2 million). She leads a luxurious life and reportedly charges Rs 1.50 lakh per episode. According to reports, She has a whopping net worth of Rs 42 crore.

