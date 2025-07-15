Meet actress who became superstar at 10, was accused of having ‘secret child’, was boycotted later; is now...

By 26, this actress had already added “film producer” to her list of accomplishments, with multiple projects under her belt.

Avika Gor became a household name at an age when most children are still figuring out multiplication tables. Her breakthrough role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu at just 10 years old made her one of Indian television’s most recognizable faces. The show, which tackled serious social issues, was a massive hit, and Avika’s performance won hearts across the country.

Cannes Without Couture: Her Bold Stand

Fast forward to her late teens, and Avika found herself representing Indian cinema on a global platform. At just 19, she attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she promoted a short film she had produced. However, the moment came with challenges. In a past interview, Avika revealed that several fashion designers refused to dress her, simply because she came from a television background. Unfazed, she turned to a local designer and carried the look with elegance, proving that confidence outshines labels.

Turning Producer Before 30

By 26, Avika had already added “film producer” to her list of accomplishments, with multiple projects under her belt. Her shift from acting to content creation shows a deep understanding of the evolving entertainment space and a strong desire to tell stories on her own terms.

When Rumours Crossed the Line

With fame often comes unwelcome gossip. Avika’s close friendship with co-star Manish Raisinghan sparked dating rumours for years, fueled by their on-screen chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka and their real-life bond.

However, the rumours spiraled out of control when baseless claims suggested the two had a secret child together. Both actors strongly denied the rumours, Manish called them “nonsense,” and Avika reiterated that they were just good friends. Manish is now married to Sangeita Chauhaan, while Avika is happily dating social activist Milind Chandwani.