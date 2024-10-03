Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Remember Kashish from Kahiin To Hoga? Here's what Aamna Sharif is up to these days. Read on to know more about her personal life too.

Born on July 16, 1982 in Mumbai to an Indian father and a Persian-Bahraini mother, Aamna Sharif was one of the most popular faces on Indian television in the 2000s when she played Kashish Sujal Garewal in Ekta Kapoor's successcul show Kahiin to Hoga. Her romantic pairing with Rajeev Khandelwal was loved by the audiences.

After the show ended in 2007, Aamna tried her luck in Bollywood and starred in a couple of films namely Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, and Shakal Pe Mat Ja. All of them were massive failures and the actress returned back to television with Hongey Judaa Na Hum, in which she starred opposite Raqesh Bapat. The show ran for just six months and was cancelled after low TRPs.

In 2013, Aamna Sharif took a break from acting and married her boyfriend Amit Kapoor, who is a film distributor-turned-producer. The couple welcomed their son named Arain in 2015. He has also shared photos with Aamna celebrating Karwa Chauth and Eid, which indicates that the couple follows traditions of both Hinduism and Islam. Mouni Roy, who is Aamna's best friend from the industry, also ties rakhi to Amit every year.

After six years, the actress made her comeback in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in 2019. The show was a reboot of the hit 2001 series of the same name. Aamna replaced Hina Khan in the show and played the antagonist Komolika Chaubey, originally played by Urvashi Dholakia, till the show ended in 2020. She was last seen in 2022 in two web series - Damaged season 3 on Hungama Play and Aadha Ishq on Voot Select.

Aamna is now quite active on Instagram as she regularly shares her attractive and beautiful photos, videos, and reels with her fans and followers. The actress is a travel junkie as she has shared her glamorous pictures in stunning outfits from Paris, Switzerland, Greece, Amsterdam and various other cities.

READ | This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.