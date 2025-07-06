Meet actor whose first salary was Rs 50, worked with Salman, still remained unemployed for years, then became TV star, now charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, he is..

Before Dilip Joshi became a household name as Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he worked for a travel agency because, as an actor, he was unemployed for years.

Whenever you hear Dilip Joshi's name, an instant smile comes to your face. For more than a decade, Dilip has been entertaining the Indian audience as Jethalal in the iconic show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, Dilip Joshi is among the highest-paid Indian television actors. Reportedly, he charges Rs 1.50 lakh per episode. Joshi owns a swanky house and a fleet of expensive cars. However, all of this comes from years of hard work and dedication, with which he stood firm. Dilip's early life is as interesting as a commercial entertainer. Let's get on to it.