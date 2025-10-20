FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Meet actor who couldn't afford diyas at Diwali, his mother used agarbati for Puja, later became comedy star, his TV show is running for 10 years, he is..

You have seen Saanand Verma in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Chhichhore, and Mardaani. However, you don't know the struggle that helped him achieve stardom.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Almost every actor has struggled before achieving stardom, and the one who got success easily had to struggle to maintain it. A decade ago, Saanand Verma was almost unknown to the masses. However, since 2015, he has become a household name, all thanks to the popular comedy show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. In a recent interaction, Verma recalled the struggle his family faced and how they used to celebrate Diwali despite their limited resources. 

As IANS reported, Verma recalled a time when even simple Diwali essentials like diyas were a luxury for his family. Saanand said that there was a time they didn’t even have money for diyas. "My mother lit an incense stick instead. I was sad back then, but today, I’ve left that negativity behind. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha have blessed me, and I truly believe that faith can help you overcome any darkness,” Verma said.

Verma further said, "Diwali is not just about being grateful once a year. Gratitude should be part of every day, every moment. I don’t wait for Diwali to thank God — I do it every day for all that I’ve been blessed with. Even if you’re depressed or going through a hard time, the light of Diwali reminds you that darkness doesn’t last forever. It fills us with hope, optimism, and goodness."

Verma also asserted how he celebrates the festival of lights, making it simple with family gatherings, sweets, and eco-friendly crackers. “I always burst sparklers and environment-friendly firecrackers. I wear new clothes, pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and try to spread happiness around me. That’s what Diwali means — light triumphing over darkness.” Apart from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Saanand is also seen in Mardaani, Pataakha, Chhichhore, India Lockdown, Vijay 69 and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

(With inputs from IANS)

