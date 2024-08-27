Meet actor who was once cricketer, one incident ruined his career; later became star playing Balrama on TV, is now…

Here's all you need to know about the cricketer who became a television star.

This actor was once a cricketer but was forced to leave his dreams after an accident. He later became a star on television and in the Marathi film industry. The actor we are talking about is none other than Deepak Deulkar.

Deepak Deulkar started playing cricket when he was in Siddarth College, Fort. Deulkar was a successful spinner and played for the Mumbai Under-19 team. However, his dreams of playing for India shattered after an injury to his finger left him unable to play for a prolonged period of time, which led to his being dropped from the team.

After graduating, he chose to try his luck in the entertainment industry. The actor made his debut as lead in the Marathi film Vaat Pahate Punvechi which became a commercial success. He then went on to star in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Shri Krishna wherein he essayed the role of Lord Krishna's brother Balrama. The show became a huge success and made him a star.

With his portrayal of Balrama, Deepak Deulkar became a household name and a star on television. He then went on to star in several TV shows including ETV Marathi serial Lek Ladki Ya Gharchi, Sapane Sajan Ke, Ye Risha Kya... , Raaz, Aparajita, Mukkaddar, Aahat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more.

He has also led some of the most successful Marathi films including Vaat Pahte Punvechi, JanmaDaata, Maza Saubhagya, and Mith Bhakar among others. The actor is still quite active in the entertainment industry and was last seen in a Marathi TV show. Apart from being an actor, he is also the scriptwriter of the movie Saad. He is married to Nishigandha Wad, a 90s' popular Marathi actress who has worked in over 100 films including Hindi films like Race 3, Wazir, and more. The couple has a daughter Ishwari.

