Meet actor, who left Rs 40 lakh job for acting, slept in stinky godowns, faced sexual assault, one show changed his life

The glamour industry sees new people every year coming with the dream to become a star, however, only a few of them are able to get past the struggles and make their name in the industry. One such actor, who left his high-paying job to become an actor, overcame the low phase and has now become a household name.

The actor we are talking about once lost all his money, had to sell his car, and was even forced to sleep in stinky godowns, however, he never gave up, and then one show made him a household name and later he also gave several hits with stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji and more. He is none other than Saanand Verma.

Saanand Verma is a popular television actor who left his high-paying corporate job to become an actor. He revealed in an interview with Digital Commentary that he got an increment letter from his company offering him over Rs 40 lakh per annum, however, he rejected it and decided to become an actor. In the same interview, he revealed that he has seen poverty, when he had no money for food, to even light a diya on Diwali.

In an interview with IANS, he revealed that he used to live in stinky godowns and said, "I was working for a corporate company and living a comfortable life. However, I have always felt that acting was my true calling. So, I quit my job and decided to pursue a career as an actor. It was a difficult journey, but I never gave up. I recall arriving in Mumbai with nowhere to stay. During the early days of my career, I remember sleeping in the stinky godown of a chemist's shop."

He further added that he walked miles for auditions because he couldn't afford a car or rickshaw and said, "I used to walk for miles to give auditions. After resigning from my job, I put all my money into the house and sold my car because I couldn't afford it. It was also impossible to afford a cab or rickshaw for daily travel. My acting career began with commercials, and many people are unaware that before 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', I had appeared in over 20 TV shows."

Not only this, he also revealed in a recent interview that when he was just 13, he faced sexual assault by a "big guy" and said, "We were very poor and my father managed to arrange a white shirt, pants, and a cheap bat for me. There was a big guy there who tried to sexually exploit me. I was so scared that I ran away from there. Since then, I never thought about cricket again."

He started his career in 2009 with the TV show Laapataaganj and starred in several hit shows like F.I.R., however, it was with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain that he became a household name. He then also got offers from Bollywood and starred opposite Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Ajay Devgn in Raid, Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore, Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj and Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God. He now charges Rs 15000 per episode and now aims to be a professional singer.

