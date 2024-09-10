Twitter
HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

This actor, who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, became a star on TV, but one show ruined his career.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...
Anup Soni
There are several actors who start their careers with television and later leave the small screen for Bollywood, while there are also actors, who after failing to make a mark in films, turn to television. One such actor, who failed in Bollywood but became a star on television once had no work for 6 years. 

The actor we are talking about started his career as a television actor, but later took a break from small screen for Bollywood, however, failed to give a single hit in 22 years. He is none other than Anup Soni. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anup Soni (@anupsoni3)

Anup Soni is an Indian actor and anchor. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. He started his career with TV shows like Shanti, Saaya, Sea Hawks, Saturday Suspense and more. However, he then took a break from TV to work in films. 

He made his grand Bollywood debut in the movie Godmother in 1999, however, the film failed to impress the audience and make a mark at the box office. He then starred in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fiza, Arjun Rampal's Deewaanapan, Hathyar, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe, and more, but all of his films failed at the box office. Most of the films he starred in were either average grossers or flops at the box office. 

He then starred in Ektaa Kapoor's show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which earned him some fame, however, he became a star with his role of Bhairon Dharamveer Singh in the show Balika Vadhu. The show went on for 6 years and was amongst the shows with highest TRP. 

He then worked as a host in Crime Patrol which made him a household name. However, it came with some limitations and ruined his career. He revealed in a recent interview that he had no work for 6 years after doing Crime Petrol because people thought he is busy. He revealed that he had to tell people that he is available. Following this, Anup Soni left Crime Petrol.

He then forayed into the world of OTT with the show The Test Case, Bombers, Tandav, 1962: The War in the Hills, and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. He is now all set to star in the movie Mirg. The film is directed by Tarun Sharma, produced by Rishi Anand, and also stars Shwetaabh Singh. 

