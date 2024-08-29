Twitter
Television

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

This actor cried on the streets after being pushed to do TV shows due to lack of money, and later became a star.

Riya Sharma

Aug 29, 2024

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...
Aamir Ali
Many actors try their luck in Bollywood, however, very few of them are able to establish themselves as stars in the film industry, while others either leave the industry or quit acting forever. One such actor, who started his career with films, later was pushed to take on TV roles. 

The actor we are talking about is a friend of Sohail Khan and has given several memorable TV shows. However, he revealed in a recent interview that he was upset for being pushed to do television. He, however, is a big star of the small screen. He is none other than Aamir Ali. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

Aamir Ali started his career with modeling and appeared in advertising campaigns for Bajaj Bravo Scooter, Aptech Computers, Maruti Zen, Ponds talc, Nescafe, Mahindra Rodeo, Chevrolet, BSNL, Videocon D2H, State Bank of India and others. He has always wanted to be a film star and thus worked in several small roles in movies like  I Hate Luv Storys, Raakh, Anjaan, and Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai. However, he revealed that some of the films he did as lead never saw the light. 

He was adamant about doing only films and thus waited for a long time to make a grand debut and get good roles. However, as his savings started to diminish slowly, he was pushed to take TV roles. He revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, "I’d run out of money. But I didn’t want to do TV because I thought of myself as a movie star,” he shared. His friends from the film industry, including Sohail Khan, Remo D’Souza, and Hansal Mehta, were concerned about his decision. “I would cry on the streets, in the gym, everywhere. I was so upset about having to do TV.”

He made his debut on television with a guest appearance in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai but his big breakthrough came with Ektaa Kapoor's show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He then went on to star in several hit shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, F.I.R., and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls among others. He soon established himself as a star on television and one of the highest-paid actors. 

He got married to television actress Sanjeeda Sheikh. However, they divorced in 2021. In August 2020, it was revealed that the couple has a one-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali, through surrogacy. According to a report in ABP Live, Aamir Ali has a whopping net worth of Rs 170 crore. 

He is currently seen in Hansal Mehta and Shailesh R. Singh's show Lootere which also stars  Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others and is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

