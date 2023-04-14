MC Stan thanks 'appa' Sania Mirza after receiving gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakhs, says 'Tera ghar jayega ismein'

MC Stan-Sania Mirza

MC Stan became a household name after the rapper won Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The rapper enjoys a massive fan following and he even impressed fans with his witty responses in the Bigg Boss House. Post-show, the rapper attended Farah Khan’s party which was also graced by Sania Mirza, the two bonded well, and now, the sports star has gifted expensive items to the rapper.

On Thursday, MC Stan took to his Instagram and shared the picture of the gifts sent by Sania Mirza and showed his gratitude towards her. The rapper shared the photos of a brand new pair of black Nike shoes and new Balenciaga sunglasses and wrote, “Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his famous line, "Tera ghar jayega isme!!" along with a pink heart.

The Nike shoes that MC Stan shared a photo of costs Rs 91000 and the sunglasses cost Rs 30000. In all, the tennis star showered the rapper with gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakhs, and the rapper couldn’t be more grateful.

Mc Stan and Sania Mirza met at Farah Khan’s party and bonded well. The rapper also performed at Sania’s retirement party.

After winning the Bigg Boss 16 title, a few days post the show, MC Stan announced his India Tour. The rapper has by far performed in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore. His tour started on March 3 and will come to an end on May 7, 2023. The rapper is going to cover Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi in his remaining tour. The rapper also impressed the fans with his performance and his friendship in Bigg Boss 16.

Sania Mirza on the other hand retired from her nearly two-decade-long career on January 27 after playing her last match in Australian Open. The 36-year-old got emotional on her retirement and said, “I am still planning to compete in a few more tournaments. But my professional journey began in Melbourne in 2005 when I faced Serena Williams in the third round as an eighteen-year-old - a daunting experience at the time. I have been fortunate enough to return here multiple times, winning some tournaments and playing in some incredible finals. Rod Laver Arena has been a special part of my life, and I can't think of a better place to end my Grand Slam career. Thank you all for making me feel so welcome here."

